Hamlin, Newman to start at rear after New Hampshire crashes in practice

Denny Hamlin and Ryan Newman both crushed their primary cars in separate wrecks during the closing minutes of Friday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

With less than four minutes remaining in the 50-minute session, Hamlin lost control of the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota at the apex of Turns 3 and 4, backing the car into the outside retaining wall. The No. 11 crew wasted no time pulling out the backup car after Hamlin drove the car back to the garage area.

As drivers salvaged the last moments of the session, Newman backed the No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford into the Turn 3 wall directly after entry into the corner. The No. 6 team made the decision to unload the backup from the hauler after surveying the damage to the primary car.

Per the NASCAR Rule Book, both drivers will start at the rear of the field in Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) as a result of opting for alternative vehicles.

Hamlin was 16th in practice while Newman was 24th.

Monster Energy Series Busch Pole qualifying is set for Friday at 4:35 p.m. ET on NBCSN.