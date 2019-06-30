Harvick, Hamlin capture stage wins at Chicagoland Kevin Harvick led 69 of 80 laps in Stage 2 at Chicagoland Speedway to capture his fourth stage win of the season in the Camping World 400. Harvick took the lead after pit stops following the Stage 1 break, and held control until the stage concluded on Lap 160. The race is scheduled to end […]

Kevin Harvick led 69 of 80 laps in Stage 2 at Chicagoland Speedway to capture his fourth stage win of the season in the Camping World 400.

Harvick took the lead after pit stops following the Stage 1 break, and held control until the stage concluded on Lap 160. The race is scheduled to end on Lap 267.

Harvick held off hard charges from Chase Elliott, who finished second in the stage, and Jimmie Johnson, who dropped to fifth in Stage 2.

The stage featured some contact between the No. 11 of Denny Hamlin and the No. 41 of Daniel Suarez that resulted in a tire rub that forced Suarez to pit road.

Finish Driver Team Points 1 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing 10 2 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 9 3 Kyle Larson Chip Ganassi Racing 8 4 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 7 5 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports 6 6 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 5 7 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports 4 8 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing 3 9 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing 2 10 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing 1

STAGE 1

Denny Hamlin grabbed his third stage win of the season after the rain-delayed Camping World 400’s first stage ended under caution at Chicagoland Speedway.

Hamlin led just three of the first 80 Stage 1 laps Sunday as pit strategy was scrambled following a 3 hour, 18 minute rain delay for a powerful storm that blew through the Joliet, Illinois, area just 11 laps into the race.

Clint Bowyer spun through the grass in his No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford just two laps before the stage break to bring out the caution that set the Stage 1 results.

Kevin Harvick led 53 laps in the first stage, but a flat tire — and a need for fuel — brought him to pit road before the end of the stage. He still managed to finish seventh.

Jimmie Johnson led 10 laps — his first laps led since he was out front in Dover for four laps in May and was fourth in the stage.

Kyle Busch, the defending race winner, scraped the outside wall soon after restarting after the rain delay. He finished Stage 1 in 30th.

