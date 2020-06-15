Hamlin: Lapped Logano “very generous to me” but not Elliott

Logano was taken out of the recent race at Bristol by Elliott. Although they discussed the incident afterwards, Logano said he had to “force an apology” from Elliott, which clearly irked him.

Logano suffered damage in a pitroad incident in the opening stage at Homestead, which damaged his Penske Ford and put him off the leading pace. He had already hit Elliott from behind when he was a lap down at Turn 3, and when Elliott came up to lap him for a second time, Logano wouldn’t give up the lane he wanted to pass him.

That cost Elliott crucial momentum, and allowed Hamlin to get a run and overtake him for the lead. Hamlin, who Logano didn’t resist, went on to take the win, with Elliott finishing a close second.

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet

