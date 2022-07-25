Hamlin, Busch disqualified after post-race inspection at Pocono; Elliott wins
Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch were disqualified from the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway after failing post-race inspection. Chase Elliott was declared the winner.
Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch were disqualified from the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway after failing post-race inspection. Chase Elliott was declared the winner.
Chase Elliott is declared the winner at Pocono after the top two cars of Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch each failed inspection after the race.
Busch will be replaced by Ty Gibbs. It'll be the first Cup Series race for the 19-year-old.
Kyle Busch discusses his finish Sunday at Pocono Raceway. He originally finished second but was disqualified in post-race inspection.
rap-up of all three NASCAR series races at Pocono Raceway. Chase Elliott wins Cup Series M&M’S Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono. (Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports)
A Boston-bound plane was pulling away from the gate when it made contact with the Atlanta-bound plane.
Team Penske racer involved in late-race crash, apparently passed out after the race near team hauler.
ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 24 JULY 2022, 20:09 On the morning of 24 July, the Ukrainian air defence system shot down all 4 cruise missiles launched in the Khmelnytskyi region. Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the live national 24-hour newscast Quote from Ihnat: "Today (24 July - ed.
Enough fentanyl was seized in the bust for more than 400,000 lethal doses.
The younger Hadid sister recently opened up about feeling insecure in her career when she was first coming up in the modeling industry.
The 51-acre property has a mile of oceanfront on the Big Island of Hawai'i.
Kyle Busch pulled a yellow M&M’s polo over another shirt before he walked onto the stage to celebrate o ne more victory as a team owner in the NASCAR Truck Series. Busch is down to his final months wearing the M&M’s gear until the shirt gets tossed aside like an old Snickers wrapper. The wait for a new deal with Joe Gibbs Racing dragged on into Pocono Raceway with the two-time Cup champion seemingly no closer to a contract resolution.
Typically, lumber contracts are carried out by railcar, but the new deliveries will be made by trucks with about one-quarter the amount of wood.
Strut your stuff with confidence and style for the holiday weekend.
The siren at the Dawsonville, Georgia, pool hall that sounds whenever Chase Elliott wins a race did indeed go off Sunday night without the hometown star ever leading a lap at Pocono Raceway. “Winner, winner Joe Gibbs Racing are cheaters!” the Dawsonville Pool Room tweeted. In an extraordinary decision for a NASCAR Cup Series race, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin had his Pocono win thrown out and runner-up and teammate Kyle Busch also was disqualified after their Toyotas failed inspections.
The Sheriff’s Office said in a post the group has not been “activated or requested” by any agency responding to the fire.
"Y2K Mr. Tumnus."View Entire Post ›
Initial winner Denny Hamlin's car fails postrace inspection and Chase Elliott is declared the winner of Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at Pocono Raceway.
After he collapsed in the Iowa Speedway infield bus lot and suffered a head abrasion, Josef Newgarden was airlifted to a Des Moines hospital.
In a Hall of Fame ceremony also honoring Tony Oliva, Jim Kaat, Minnie Minoso, Gil Hodges and Buck O’Neil, David Ortiz provided the glorious finale.
A B.C. man says he sees black bears every day at his job, but he says an encounter he saw last week caused him to whip out his phone so that he could capture it on camera.