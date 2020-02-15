Hamlet scores 27, sparks North Texas past Old Dominion 64-47

DENTON, Texas (AP) -- Javion Hamlet had a season-high 27 points as North Texas defeated Old Dominion 64-47 on Saturday.

Hamlet made all 10 of his foul shots.

Umoja Gibson had 18 points for North Texas (18-9, 12-2 Conference USA), which won its fourth straight game. Thomas Bell added eight rebounds. Zachary Simmons had 10 rebounds but also committed eight turnovers.

Old Dominion totaled a season-low 17 first-half points.

Joe Reece had 12 points for the Monarchs (11-16, 7-7). Xavier Green added 11 points.

