Hamlet scores 13 to lead North Texas past UAB 71-64

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Javion Hamlet posted 13 points as North Texas beat UAB 71-64 on Saturday.

Umoja Gibson had 13 points for North Texas (16-9, 10-2 Conference USA). Thomas Bell added 12 points. James Reese had 11 points.

Tavin Lovan had 17 points for the Blazers (14-11, 5-7). Jalen Benjamin added 14 points. Makhtar Gueye had 11 points.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

North Texas matches up against Charlotte at home on Thursday. UAB takes on Middle Tennessee at home on Wednesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com