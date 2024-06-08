Hamilton tops final practice for F1 Canadian Grand Prix

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of the Mercedes drives during the second practice session ahead of the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Christinne Muschi/Canadian Press via ZUMA Press/dpa

Mercedes will head to the qualifying session with high hopes after Lewis Hamilton topped the final practice for the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix on Saturday and team-mate George Russell was third.

The seven-time world champion clocked the fastest time of 1 minute 12.549 seconds to beat champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull by 0.374.

That was Verstappen's best practice result in Canada this weekend. In Friday's second session, he completed only four laps before he had to head back to the garage with a car issue.

Ferrari, meanwhile, had an incredibly disappointing session with Monaco Grand Prix winner Charles Leclerc in 10th and Carlos Sainz in 12th.

"We are extremely slow," Leclerc said over the team radio.

There was a red flag early in the session after Zhou Guanyu lost the rear of his Kick Sauber and made contact with the barriers on the outside of Turn 2.

This was the second red flag cause by Zhou this weekend after he hit the walls in wet conditions in Friday's first practice.

After two practices disrupted by the rain, drivers will hope the dry conditions remain for qualifying later on Saturday.

Verstappen tops the drivers' standings 31 points ahead of Leclerc.