Hamilton hit with grid penalty for Austrian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton will start Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix from fifth after being hit with a three-place grid penalty.

The reigning Formula One world champion has been sanctioned for failing to slow for yellow flags during qualifying.

On Saturday stewards opted against punishing the Briton but decided to act following an appeal from Red Bull ahead of the race.

Hamilton had qualified in second place to secure a Mercedes front-row lockout with Valtteri Bottas in the season-opener following a lengthy coronavirus-enforced delay.

However, Bottas will now be joined at the head of the field by Red Bull's Max Verstappen, whose team-mate Alexander Albon climbs to fourth, one spot behind McLaren's Lando Norris.