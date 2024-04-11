Hamilton is new head girls basketball coach at Southeast

Apr. 11—Southeast Whitfield High School is staying in-house to find its next head girls basketball coach, naming TJ Hamilton the new head coach of the Lady Raiders.

Hamilton, a teacher and assistant football and track coach during the 2023-24 school year at Southeast, will take over the program from former head coach John Hammond, according to a release by the school.

"His commitment to student success and his infectious energy make him a perfect fit to lead our Lady Raiders basketball program," the release stated.

Hamilton, a graduate of Gordon Central High School in Calhoun, was Gordon Central's football coach from 2019 through 2023. Hamilton was a linebackers coach for the Raider football program in 2023.

The new head coach will attempt to get Southeast back into the state playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Lady Raiders have been on an upward trajectory under Hammond in recent seasons. After going 1-24 two years ago, Southeast finished 6-19 in 2023-24.

Hamilton has 16 years of high school coaching experience, according to a release by the school. Prior to his time as head football coach of his alma mater — the Warriors went a combined 6-34 during his tenure — Hamilton had coaching stints at North Hall, Gainesville's Johnson High and White County.

After competing in football, basketball and track and field in high school, Hamilton played running back at NCAA Division I school Tennessee-Martin and graduated from the University of North Georgia.

Hamilton and his wife Rachelle have three children, Lila, Blaine and Amelia.