Hamilton gives Jake Turner his 'dream job' as his alma mater's head basketball coach

Jake Turner remembers as a boy watching the Hamilton Big Blue boys basketball team play in a "packed out, sweat box in the old gym" like it was yesterday.

Now, as a man, he'll sit on the sidelines as his alma mater's head coach.

Hamilton High School announced the 2010 Hamilton graduate as the new boys basketball coach Thursday, replacing Kevin Higgins who resigned May 13 to take the head coaching position at La Salle.

Jake Turner is the new boys basketball coach at Hamilton High School.

In a letter posted to the Hamilton Basketball X account (@BigBlueBoysBB), Turner said he had been the head coach for the last three years at Preble Shawnee, twice reaching the regional tournament. The boys advanced to the first Final Four in school history this past season.

With a 65-13 overall record, he was the 2023 and 2024 Western Ohio Athletic Conference Coach of the Year and District 15 DIII Coach of the Year in both seasons. In his 14 years of coaching, he spent eight at Hamilton High School as an assistant and two at Talawanda as the head coach.

"Jake's passion for the City of Hamilton and BIG BLUE basketball leaves little doubt that he will immediately provide a positive impact," according to the school's release. "Calling this his dream job, Jake is ready to get started and put his stamp on a very storied history of Big Blue basketball. We are fortunate to have Coach Turner leading the program for many years to come."

Turner, who played for Hamilton from 2006 to 2010, said it's always been his dream to be Hamilton's head boys basketball coach.

"Watching the 2004 state team and going to every game was special," he wrote. "... The memories and the community support of the Blue was something that I will never forget. I look forward to getting former players and coaches back around the program."

He lives in Hamilton with his wife, Samantha, and children, Evan and Ivy.

"I know many players in the program and look forward to building lifelong relationships with everyone," he wrote. "The excitement going on in the city right now is unbelievable and I know how much this city loves their Hamilton basketball."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Hamilton names Jake Turner new head boys basketball coach