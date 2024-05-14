Hamilton girls win state, others make name for themselves

May 13—It's only fitting the girls' Open Division state track & field team title came down to the final event of the two-day event at Mesa Community College Saturday, May 11.

Hamilton and Chandler girls were neck-and-neck in the team standings, with the Wolves just ahead heading into the final event of the night.

All the Huskies had to do was place in the top three to secure the title, as they had a slight lead over their rivals and Canyon View. The team of Mia McClure, Jaylah McDonnell, Aliyah Morrow and Taleya Freeman delivered, placing third overall with a time of 3 minutes, 48.77 seconds.

Chandler won the state title for the event, followed by Canyon View in second. But the Huskies had enough of a lead that allowed them to stay at the top of the team standings, winning their first state title by just three points.

"It feels surreal and it's something we've been talking about," Hamilton Head Coach EJ Martin said. "It's the first team title in the school's history. We've always had individual state champions but never the team title. It's something special I wanted to be a part of."

The Huskies had many notable performances by several athletes throughout the two-day meet.

Kori Martin, the state record holder in the 100 hurdles and Kentucky signee, didn't have her best day on the track. She placed third in the 100 hurdles and ninth in the 300 hurdles. It was an uncharacteristic performance, but her coach told her to calm her nerves and praised her for the career she had at Hamilton, which include a torn ACL.

"I told her, 'When you have pressure on your shoulders, it's OK,'" EJ Martin said. "She's going to the SEC. Everything is not always going to go but let this be a learning curve so she can try to prevent it again. But it's something that's going to help her grow and be strong through her collegiate career and beyond."

Other girls stepped up for Hamilton.

McDonnell placed third in the 200, while Freeman placed seventh in the 400. Evonna Martin, McDonnell, Kori Martin and Aliyah Morrow placed third as a team in the 4x100 relay.

Addison Kohlmeier added points with a third-place finish in pole vault. Madisyn Williams placed fifth in the same event. In other field events, Jaden Perala placed fourth in triple jump.

Among the many storylines at the state track meet, Israel Clark's journey to competing was one of the best.

Clark, who played defensive end for the Chandler Wolves in fall, came into the spring hoping to impress college coaches with his speed on the track. But, in the first meet, he hurt his hamstring.

The injury lingered all season, not allowing him to compete to the level he was hoping for. Sammie Hunter, a fellow football player who turned to track this spring, was injured and pulled from a couple of sprint events for the Wolves.

Clark got his chance.

As an alternate, he made the 100-meter dash finals. He placed fourth overall in the finals. He also ran the anchor leg for the Wolves' 4x100 team that placed second.

"This is my first time actually being healthy," Clark said. "It's my first chance to show people what I could do. My motivation was, I don't have any offers. I wanted people to see me."

Nonetheless, Clark put his name out there and opened the eyes of many.

"I always knew what I was capable of," Clark said. "I know I could do better, today was a disappointment. I was nervous going into the 100, but I did believe I was going to win. That's my mindset. Hopefully now I have some eyes on me."

Chandler's track program for both boys and girls has long been one of the elites in the state. That proved to be true yet again this year.

Anaya Quarles placed second in the 400, while Sophia Noriega placed fourth in the 3200. Imani Galera-Young placed second overall in the 300 hurdles, while the relay team of Arianna Carry, Sniyah Cade, Galera-Young and Aniyah Jackson placed second in the 4x100.

Quarles and Galera-Young were also part of the state champion 4x400 relay team alongside Bree'Anne Cryer and Donice Ezealah.

On the boys' side, Otis Knapper continued his impressive season, medaling in the 200, 400 and was part of the state champion 4x400 relay team alongside Geremiah Flunder, Braylen Singleton and Darius Cade. Micah Warren placed fourth in the 110 hurdles.

Both Chandler teams placed second overall in the final team rankings.

Other notable Chandler area performances came from Basha's Jocelyn Phillips, who won the pole vault state title at 12-feet, 9 inches. Juliana Garcia, meanwhile, placed fourth in discus.

EJ Martin celebrated alongside his Hamilton team at the end of the event. Finally, after more than two decades of churning out top athletes, the Huskies captured a track title.

"I love a challenge," EJ Martin said. "In the history of Hamilton, every sport has had a team title except track & field and one other. Now, we put an end to that tonight. I'm excited for these young ladies. I'm so proud of them."

