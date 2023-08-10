Hamilton football preview: 3 players to watch

HAMILTON - The Hamilton football team returns multiple starters from their 2-7 team from last season. From the coaching staff to the players, the team is rejuvenated and excited for the potential this team has.

With standout players all over the football field for the Hawkeyes, here are three players to watch.

Justin “JT” McIllwain

Hamilton's Justin McIllwain poses for a photo after practice for the 2023 season Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Hamilton High School.

Justin Mcillwain will be front and center this season, taking over at the quarterback position for the Hawkeyes. In his junior season, Mcillwain narrowly lost the starting quarterback job to Brant Goodpaster. Nevertheless, he still fought for playing time, and with his 6 '3 frame, gave the Hawkeyes some production in other areas of the field.

He threw two passes last season, one resulting in a 46-yard touchdown, and the other an interception. He also carried the ball 25 times for 98 yards and a touchdown, while catching four passes for 66 yards and a touchdown. On defense, he recorded 35 total tackles.

“JT is a great competitor and a physical player,” Koops said. “Our hope is that his running ability and us being an option team will keep defenders off of Ben Boehm. He also has a big arm. If defenses want to play tight to the ball and dare us to throw, JT can go over the top.”

Keaton Haverdink

Hamilton's Keaton Haverdink poses for a photo after practice for the 2023 season Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Hamilton High School.

Keaton Haverdink will play one of the less celebrated, but integral roles in the Hawkeye offense this season. Playing a wing back/slot receiver hybrid role, he will be tasked with running sweeps, reverses, counters, running routes and lead blocking throughout the season.

Last season, Haverdink was heavily involved all over the field. He ran the ball, played receiver, and even returned kickoffs, averaging 51.5 all purpose yards per game. He carried the football 41 times for 229 yards and two touchdowns, while averaging 5.6 yards per carry. On the receiving end, he caught 14 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown.

“Keaton does a lot for us; he won’t get as many touches as the quarterback or fullback in our offense, but he runs counters, reverses and option pitches,” Koops said. “Keaton was one of our leading receivers last year. He’s our slot receiver. He’s a smart and athletic kid. For a guy his size, we really like him at the slot receiver slot,”

Jeren Bronkhorst

Jeren Bronkhorst

Unlike Mcillwain and Haverdink, Jeren Bronkhorst will not be trying to rack up points for the Hawkeyes. Instead, the senior will be anchoring a defense looking to prevent other teams from scoring. He will be quarterbacking Koops’ 3-4 defensive unit, looking to improve upon a rough 2022 season.

Bronkhorst did not get much playing time in his junior season, but produced in the games he did appear in. He made eight total tackles and recovered a fumble in three games for the Hawkeyes.

“Jeren is another kid that can run,” Koops said. “He’s going to play inside-linebacker for us. Having him and Brooks Hawkins next to him, they can play sideline to sideline, which helps our defense significantly.”

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Hamilton football preview: 3 players to watch