Hamilton defense to get big test from Liberty to start high school football season

Chandler Hamilton graduated five players on defense who are now starting their Division I college football careers: defensive back Cooper LeDuc (Southern Utah), outside linebacker Alex McLaughlin (Northern Arizona), outside backer Taye Brown (Arizona), safety Genesis Smith (Arizona) and defensive end Chandler Davis (NAU).

That's a lot game changers to replace.

Now it's time for a new set of players to step in and take over those game-changing roles.

In the spring, coach Mike Zdebski noted there are a lot of big shoes to fill, and the key will be how the next set of players developed in the last one to three years.

"Developmentally -- strength, speed, maturity, leadership and character, academically, and their football IQ," Zdebski said in April. "Everything in our program is set to develop the players in these categories."

Hamilton will see how far this defensive unit has come Friday night when the third-ranked Huskies open the season at No. 2 Peoria Liberty in The Arizona Republic's High School Football Game of the Week.

"We're just trying to get pieces in the right place," Zdebski said earlier in the week before practice. "We'll do the best we can to come in there and hang with them. They're well-coached. They're a handful for anyone."

DE Caleb Smith (right) and LB Naji Sherrod during football practice on Aug. 22, 2023, at Hamilton High School in Chandler.

It starts with Naji Sherrod and Caleb Smith, who started on last year's team that got to the Open playoffs for a fourth straight year, but was eliminated in the first round by Scottsdale Saguaro, when the Huskies gave up 45 points.

Sherrod, who added more than 10 pounds since last season and is at 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, is moving from inside to outside linebacker, playing the role Brown had last year when Brown had 91 tackles, 10 for losses and two interceptions.

Smith, 6-2, 235, will be more of an edge rusher this year, after he had 48 tackles, nine for losses and two sacks a year ago at linebacker.

"We have a young secondary," Sherrod said. "Our safeties are super young. Our linebacker corps definitely leads this team. And our defensive line also is great."

Jackson Finefrock is a returning starter in a young secondary, but his speed helps him cover a lot of the field, which he'll have to do to try to keep quarterback Navi Bruzon from making a lot of big plays downfield.

"We're just proving it to ourselves, really," said Finefrock, who intercepted two passes last season. "We're out here and we can compete with anyone this year. Staying humble."

Hamilton also returns Ross Alexander to the secondary. He broke up 15 passes last season.

Airam Diaz also returns to the defensive line.

Smith realizes with so many seniors gone from last year's team that it's now, "Next guy up."

"There's a lot of seniors here now, too, but underclassmen have stepped up," Smith said.

This Friday is huge for this defense to show that, despite losing five Division I players, the Huskies can come together as a unit.

"It's defenitely a statement game," Smith said. "A big game."

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert atrichard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter:@azc_obert

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Hamilton defense to get big test from Liberty to start football season