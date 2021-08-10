Hamilton city council member resigns after 12 years

Aug. 9—Hamilton Council Member Robert Brown, who has served three four-year terms, has resigned. Under the city's charter, a majority of the rest of council must choose someone to serve the rest of his term, which ends this year.

On July 20, he sent an email to Mayor Pat Moeller, stating he was stepping down effective Aug. 1.

He did not provide a reason in the email for stepping down, other than he recently retired from his company, Robert Brown Construction. He was not immediately available to comment.

"After serving three terms, I have decided to step down from my position on Hamilton City Council, effective August 1, 2021," Brown wrote to the mayor. "I recently retired from my construction business and look forward to spending more time with my wife, children, and grandchildren.

"I am proud of many accomplishments during my 12 years on Council. I was privileged to serve on various boards including Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments, Supports to Encourage Low-income Families (SELF), Architectural Design and Review Board as well as being a Council liaison with Hamilton City Schools.

"I was also honored to play integral roles in hiring our current City Manager, promoting the South Hamilton Crossing development, and bringing the Spooky Nook complex to Hamilton. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time serving our city, and want to thank everyone for their support over the years."

Mayor Pat Moeller was not immediately available comment.

When running in 2017, Brown expressed particular pride in his work with OKI, and said his top priority if re-elected would be to push forward the North Hamilton Crossing highway construction project.