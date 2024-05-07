Hamilton Accies 3-3 Aberdeen: What the managers said

Hamilton Accies manager Robert Watson: "I think if you were a neutral it's probably one of the best games you see all season.

"From our point of view to be 2-0 up and not win the game is obviously disappointing but considering where we are, the results elsewhere, it was important we didn't lose when it got back to a draw.

"We've got a bit of a threadbare squad at the moment but I need to credit them for battling and fighting and keeping it alive for another week."

Aberdeen manager Clinton Lancaster: "We knew it would be a tough place to come, Hamilton are doing what they can to stay in the league.

"We made it harder for ourselves when we went down to 10. To come back and get a point shows good character from the group."