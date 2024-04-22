Hamilton Accies 0-3 Spartans: What the managers said

Hamilton Accies manager Robert Watson:

"I think the game has been decided on a 10 minute spell where we were really poor.

"I think it was a game of very few chances from both teams but when we lost the goal we seemed to compound it by losing another very quickly.

"All of us need to take more responsibility in those moments to get through them because I don't think there's three goals between the teams."

Spartans manager Jack Beesley:

"The first half was very tight, it looked like a game where both teams knew what was a stake.

"Albeit a little fortuitously, it was good to score a goal early in the second half and you could see that give our girls a bit more belief and a bit less fear.

"I thought thereafter we were good value for our win. We controlled parts of the second half with and without the ball."