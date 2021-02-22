Hamidou Diallo with an and one vs the Cleveland Cavaliers
Hamidou Diallo (Oklahoma City Thunder) with an and one vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 02/21/2021
The former Heisman winner may be a free agent sooner than later.
He was tossed for "throwing a ball in the direction of an official with force." That is not what the video shows.
A long jumper was reduced to tears when officials mistakenly erased her mark after a leap that could have brought her a gold medal at the Spanish athletics championships on Sunday. Maria Vicente, 19, appeared to have recorded a distance above 6.50 metres with her first leap but the mark was rubbed out by two officials in the pit, who believed she had fouled. Replays showed the Catalan athlete, who won gold in the pentathlon on Friday, had not over-stepped the mark and she was given another attempt after officials recognised their mistake.
Deion Sanders led Jackson State to a 53-0 victory in front of former Cowboys teammate Troy Aikman
After a loss at the buzzer to the Hornets, Steve Kerr said Draymond Green "crossed the line" with his technicals in the final seconds.
Max Homa, who graduated from Valencia High in Santa Clarita, beats Tony Finau in a playoff to win the Genesis Invitational for his second PGA Tour title.
The NFL rumor mill is picking up. With trade winds blowing and the start of free agency less than a month away, our experts reveal the offseason chatter they want to believe.
Because the Lakers are hard-capped, they essentially get one shot to upgrade the roster. Do they use that shot on Cousins?
Is it all that odd, Naomi?
Yana Kunitskaya was the underdog heading into UFC Fight Night 185 but pulled off a significant win.
UCLA's gymnastics team is nationally known for their skill and creativity within the sport, but the athletes' sideline support is something extra special. On Feb.
Get this man in the dunk contest.
It didn’t take long for Novak Djokovic to make his intentions clear: All that matters to him from here on out is catching Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the Grand Slam standings. “I mean, I don’t feel like I’m old or tired or anything like that,” he said.
Steven Nguyen pulled off one of the most violent knockouts you'll ever see.
Here are the results from Race No. 2 of the NASCAR Cup Series season, run Sunday on the Daytona road course.
"He could've turned into (The) Undertaker and stood straight up and eat all those shots."
Official Josh Tiven didn't like how Redick passed him the ball after a whistle.
Naomi Osaka addressed it a day later, writing on Twitter "omg no."
Joe Gibbs celebrated his first NASCAR victory as a grandfather, watching from the pits as 18-year-old Ty Gibbs won his Xfinity Series debut Saturday on the road course at Daytona International Speedway. It was the very first NASCAR national series race for Ty Gibbs, who jumped two steps from ARCA to Xfinity for his debut.
The chase to become Iowa’s all-time leading scorer got to Luka Garza only once during Sunday’s game against Penn State. Garza looked at the scoreboard going into a media timeout in the second half and saw that he needed to make both of the free throws he was about to shoot to reach the record. “Obviously, I was a little nervous on that free throw,” Garza said, laughing.