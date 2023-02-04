Hamidou Diallo with an and one vs the Charlotte Hornets
Hamidou Diallo (Detroit Pistons) with an and one vs the Charlotte Hornets, 02/03/2023
Shams Charania went on ESPN 1000's Waddle & Silvy to break down the Chicago Bulls situation ahead of the NBA trade deadline.
Andre Drummond accomplished something that hadn't been done in the NBA in 44 years, raising questions about whether he deserves more playing time moving forward.
The Lakers are expected to make another push for Kyrie Irving, and such a trade could have several moving parts.
Bamba and Rivers continued trading blows after the game on social media.
Our insider Chris Forsberg shares what he's hearing from league sources about the Celtics' reported interest in acquiring Jazz center Kelly Olynyk before the NBA trade deadline.
One doctor suggested to the New York Post that Carlos Correa has the "worst ankle" he has seen and pulled a "Houdini job" by landing a contract with the Twins.
In the wake of Kyrie Irving's trade request out of Brooklyn, Zak Hanshew looks at potential deals for all 29 NBA teams. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)
Charles Barkley asserts the Chicago Bulls need to restart, starting by trading Zach LaVine before next week's trade deadline.
As the NBA trade deadline approaches, the are plenty of player names in the rumor mill connected to the Milwaukee Bucks. Follow here for the latest updates.
College basketball predictions for every game along with the schedule, game times, and how to watch on Saturday, February 4th
The WM Phoenix Open, the first full-field designated event of 2023, is brimming with anticipation.
After erupting for 139 points against the Nets, the Celtics offense went ice-cold against the short-handed Suns on Friday night. We share our takeaways.
The WNBA has long forbidden individual teams from chartering flights.
Chase Elliott and the rest of the Cup field hit the track for practice and qualifying Saturday.
Some in the NBA call out Dillon Brooks for his actions against Donovan Mitchell Thursday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
A recent report suggests that Arizona Cardinals coaching candidates are steering clear of the position because of quarterback Kyler Murray.
Travis and Jason Kelce are on opposing sides for the Chiefs and Eagles in the 2023 Super Bowl, and their father understands their competitive nature.
Mexico's Abraham Ancer retained his one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Saudi International on Friday as a slew of big names from the rebel LIV Golf tour failed to make the cut.Reigning Open champion Cameron Smith, six-time major winner Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson and Bryson DeChambeau -- all star signings for the Saudi-backed tour -- dropped out at the par-70 Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.
After a disastrous Thursday night start against the Jaguars in December, it appeared that the Jets and quarterback Zach Wilson were headed for Splitsville. Since then, suggestions have emerged that the Jets will keep the second overall pick from the 2021 draft. The latest report along those lines comes from Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com, who [more]
Steve Kerr believes the Warriors still are capable of repeating as NBA champions despite an underwhelming first half of the season.