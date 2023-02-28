Hamidou Diallo with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets

Jordan Poole has been struggling since the All-Star break, so Warriors coach Steve Kerr pulled him aside for a chat at practice Monday.
Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis is just 63 points shy of equaling Maravich's all-time scoring record.
It’s one of a number of highlights in Sacramento’s third consecutive win since the All-Star break.
Klay Thompson compares himself to an all-time NBA great, and his reasoning is justified.
Women's basketball players have become empowered to look feminine on the court – but that shift hasn't come without outside resistance.
Here's a look at Yahoo Sports' latest first- and second-round projections for the 2023 NBA Draft in June.
The Warriors got good news regarding Draymond Green's knee injury Monday.
An Eagles player tried to get in the head of the Chiefs at the pregame Super Bowl coin-toss, but Chris Jones shut him down.
Who are Jimmy and Dee Haslam, reportedly taking over Marc Lasry's stake in the Milwaukee Bucks?
Could the Phoenix Suns sign Derrick Rose on the NBA buyout market to help them for a playoff run? Speculation has swirled after a report.
Chris Kirk breaks his winless drought, LIV kicks off its second season, the major organizations all announce their intentions and more in this week's edition of the Monday Scramble.
Now that Steph Curry has immortalized the iconic "double bang" shot in his latest shoe release, he recently honored Mike Breen with a very special gift.
Portland Trail Blazers star guard Damian Lillard received a drug test shortly after his historic 71-point game.
Head coach Joe Mazzulla couldn't hide his competitive fire after his Celtics earned a thrilling road victory over the Sixers on Saturday night.
The latest college conference expansion and realignment speculation? The Big Ten "isn't finished raiding the Pac-12."
Damian Lillard and Donovan Mitchell recently entered the exclusive 70-point club. Heres a look at the highest single-game scoring performances in NBA history.
Nothing went right for the Clippers in overtime after a game-winning buzzer-beater by Paul George came too late in a 134-124 loss to the Denver Nuggets.
Caitlin Clark drilled a wild off-balance buzzer-beater to lift Iowa past Indiana on Sunday afternoon.
Alabama's decision to continue playing Brandon Miller is becoming one of college basketball's biggest stories.
Calgary Flames forward Milan Lucic is still the best fighter in the NHL, and Avalanche defenseman Kurtis MacDermid found out the hard way Saturday night.