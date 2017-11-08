Hamels, Utley and others react to death of Roy Halladay

The baseball world reacted with shock and sadness Tuesday to the death of former Cy Young Award winner Roy Halladay in a plane crash at age 40. Some thoughts shared by his former teammates and others who knew him:

---

"Such a sad day. We lost a great ball player but an even better human being. Many prayers to Brandy, Ryan, & Brayden. We will miss you Roy." - former Philadelphia Phillies teammate Ryan Howard.

---

''My heart hurts writing this. I can still remember the first day we met. It was 5:45am on the first day of spring training when I arrived. He was finishing his breakfast but his clothes were soaking wet. I asked if it was raining when he got in. He laughed and said 'No I just finished my workout.' I knew right then - he was the real deal. Thank you Roy for allowing us to witness what it takes to be the best. We will all miss you.'' - Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Chase Utley, who played four seasons with Halladay in Philadelphia.

---

''Knowing his father was a pilot, you look up to your dad always. He had that bug that he wanted to fly. That was his passion. You have to respect that. He prepared for everything. He took this serious.''

- Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels, who played four seasons with Halladay in Philadelphia.

---

''In baseball, players often get lumped into the cliche of either being a great competitor or the strongest worker, but Roy was at the top of the list for both. People saw on TV how he dominated on days he pitched, but it was extremely inspiring for a young player to see his work ethic on the four days in between. I feel very fortunate to have known Roy. The Cash family is deeply saddened for his wife Brandy and their kids.'' - Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash, who played with Halladay for three seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays.