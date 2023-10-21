Hamburg defeats Northern Lebanon in high school football

Oct. 21—Freshman Blaise Ernst's 19-yard touchdown run with 21.2 seconds left lifted Hamburg to a 41-34 win over Northern Lebanon in a Lancaster-Lebanon Section 5 game Friday at Hawk Hill.

The score capped a 90-yard drive for the Hawks (2-4, 5-4).

Tyler Shuey ran for two touchdowns and threw for one for Hamburg.

Myles Watson had five touchdowns for the Vikings (3-3, 4-5), scoring on runs of 5, 7, 56, 13 and 37 yards.

Shuey scored on a 1-yard in the first quarter.

After Watson's second TD gave the Vikings a 14-7 lead, Leland Moore ran in from 1 yard for the Hawks.

Watson's 56-yard run put Northern Lebanon up 21-14 before Hamburg closed the first half with a pair of TDs.

Ernst scored on a 16-yard run, then Shuey connected with Cohen Correll on a 35-yard scoring pass near the end of the half to give the Hawks a 27-21 lead.

In the third quarter, Watson scored on a 13-yard run, Shuey on a 10-yard run and Watson on 37-yard run to tie it at 34-34.

Hamburg finished with 282 rushing yards on 51 carries and 263 passing yards.

Northern Lebanon ran for 248 yards on 27 carries.