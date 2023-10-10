Hamas terrorists post Israeli grandmother's gruesome murder on her Facebook

Pictured (right) an Israeli grandmother who was murdered by Hamas terrorists - Facebook

An Israeli grandmother was murdered by Hamas terrorists who then shared the gruesome killing on her own Facebook account, her family said.

Granddaughters Mor and Adi Bayder shared tributes to the matriarch and “pillar” of the family on Facebook, revealing they only learnt of her death after “terribly cruel” terrorists “filmed and uploaded” images online.

“I never thought I would reach such a reality at all,” said Adi Bayder in a tribute post.

The two women said their grandmother was a lifelong resident of the Nir Oz Kibbutz, a community close to the Gaza border, and was accustomed to the sound of sirens.

When the unprecedented incursion by Hamas into Israeli territory began, the Bayders said they called their grandmother on the phone.

“She told us that she was ok,” Adi Bayder said. But a short while later, she had stopped answering calls.

Granddaughters Mor and Adi Bayder shared tributes on Facebook - Facebook

A terrorist filmed her grandmother's murder, Mor Bayder said - Facebook

In a separate post, Mor Bayder said: “A terrorist came home to her, killed her, took her phone, filmed the horror and published it on her Facebook wall. This is how we found out.”

She paid tribute to her grandmother, calling her “the purest thing in the world, the light of my life, my whole world”.

She described her love of gardening and enjoying sunsets in her garden.

Israeli TV channels said the death toll from the Hamas attack had climbed to 900 Israelis, with at least 2,600 injured and dozens taken captive.

The grandmother was a lifelong resident of the Nir Oz Kibbutz, a community close to the Gaza border - Facebook

Among the Israeli dead were 260 mostly young people gunned down at a desert dance party. A day later dozens of survivors were still emerging from hiding.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said at least 687 Palestinians had also been killed and 3,726 wounded in Israeli air strikes on the blockaded enclave since Saturday.

Apartment blocks and hospitals were among the sites attacked, according to media reports.

Other members of the Bayder family said they were sharing news of their “beloved grandmother” so that the “whole world would hear and know” about the massacre in Nir Oz.

“We won’t sit quietly until everyone returns in peace,” the family said, in reference to the Israelis still being held hostage by Hamas.

In her tribute, Adi Bayer said: “How do you get on with life without her at all? But we have to because that’s how she would want it, she would want us to stay strong and united and that’s how it will be.”