Hamas stopped fuel from reaching hospital, says IDF

Internally displaced Palestinians are pictured at Al-Shifa hospital on Nov 10 - KHADER AL ZANOUN/AFP via Getty Images

The IDF said it attempted to supply 300 litres of fuel for “urgent medical purposes” to Shifa hospital in Gaza City, but that Hamas prevented the hospital from receiving it – a charge which Hamas has denied.

Israeli troops said they placed the jerry cans of fuel close to the hospital, as had been coordinated with Shifa hospital officials.

“The IDF received evidence that Hamas officials prevented the hospitals from receiving the fuel,” the forces said.

Hamas denied it had refused 300 litres and said the offer “belittles the pain and suffering of the patients who are trapped inside without water, food, or electricity.”

It comes after three newborn babies died and dozens more were put at risk from a power outage caused by intense fighting nearby.

Late on Sunday, Al-Shifa and Gaza’s second largest hospital said they were suspending operations.

Five premature babies and seven critical patients have died in Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital, a Hamas official said, as the facility suffers fuel shortages amid intense fighting between Israeli troops and Hamas terrorists.

Benjamin Netanyahu said a deal could be afoot to free hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, but declined to provide details for fear of scuttling the potential plan.

The United States has warned Israel it does not want to see fighting inside hospitals.

The World Health Organization said Gaza’s largest hospital “is not functioning as a hospital anymore”.

Benjamin Netanyahu cast more doubts about the future of the Gaza Strip, saying that the Palestinian Authority in its current form should not take charge of the enclave.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Qatar Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thanion to discuss efforts to evacuate critically wounded people from Gaza, increase humanitarian aid into the territory and ensure hostages are released.



Hamas denies refusing fuel from Israel for Al-Shifa Hospital

Hamas has denied that it had refused 300 litres of fuel from Israel intended for medical use at Gaza’s Al Shifa hospital.

“The offer belittles the pain and suffering of the patients who are trapped inside without water, food, or electricity. This quantity is not enough to operate hospital generators for more than thirty minutes,” Hamas added in a statement.

The statement also said that Hamas was not associated with Al-Shifa hospital management, “nor is (Hamas) part of its decision-making structures. (The hospital) is completely subject to the authority of the Palestinian health ministry.

Hamas health official says five premature babies have died

Five premature babies and seven critical patients have died in Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital, a Hamas official said Sunday, as the facility suffers fuel shortages amid intense fighting between Israeli troops and Hamas terrorists.

“We fear the toll will rise further by morning,” said Youssef Abu Rish, deputy health minister in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip.

Al-Shifa hospital situation 'dire and perilous'

The head of the World Health Organisation has called the Al-Shifa hospital crisis “dire and perilous”.

“It’s been 3 days without electricity, without water and with very poor internet which has severely impacted our ability to provide essential care. The constant gunfire and bombings in the area have exacerbated the already critical circumstances. Tragically, the number of patient fatalities has increased significantly. Regrettably, the hospital is not functioning as a hospital anymore.”

It's been 3 days without electricity, without water and with very poor internet which has severely impacted our ability to provide essential… — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 12, 2023

A man holds up a flare during a demonstration in support to the Palestinian people in Podgorica, Montenegro - SAVO PRELEVIC/AFP via Getty Images

MSF loses contact with Al-Shifa staff

Doctors Without Borders has said it has not been able to contact its staff inside Al-Shifa hospital since last night, and that colleagues living in Gaza City reported that the fighting around the hospital has not stopped.

“We are worried for their lives,” the NGO said.

We are worried for their lives. — MSF International (@MSF) November 12, 2023

Israel strikes several southern Lebanese towns

The Israeli military Sunday night shared an aerial video showing strikes on what it said was Hezbollah militant infrastructure including a “military compound with a warehouse of weapons and military infrastructure,” the Associated Press has reported. It did not give any additional details.

US and Qatar discuss how to get critically wounded out of Gaza

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone with Qatar Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thanion Saturday to discuss efforts to evacuate critically wounded people from Gaza, increase humanitarian aid into the territory and ensure hostages are released, a US spokesperson said on Sunday.

Important conversation yesterday with Qatari Prime Minister @MBA_AlThani_ on efforts to expand humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza and ensure the safe passage of foreign nationals and the critically wounded out of Gaza. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) November 12, 2023

EU condemns Hamas using Gaza hospitals

The EU on Sunday condemned Hamas for using “hospitals and civilians as human shields” in Gaza, while also urging Israel to show “maximum restraint” to protect civilians from the war that is raging.

“The EU is gravely concerned about the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza,” said a statement issued by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

An armed Jewish man prays at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City - KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images

'Gaza is unrecognisable'

Hiba Tibi, the West Bank and Gaza Country Director of NGO Care International, has issued the following statement:

“Gaza is now unrecognisable. The conditions in the North are unbearable. It is almost impossible to find food and drinking water. There is simply nothing left. “The journey to the south is incredibly dangerous and hard. Many of those who have made it out have experienced and witnessed terrible suffering. “My uncle is among those seeking refuge near Shifa hospital in the North to get treatment for a pre-existing condition. This week, they went to get food but could only find a few cucumbers and lemons to feed 13 people. The cucumbers cost eight times what they used to. “Before, Gaza had 600 trucks arriving each day to bring supplies. Today, 32 days into the conflict, less than 600 have entered Gaza combined. We urgently need a ceasefire so that civilians can access food, water and medical supplies.”

Hamas government says Gaza war death toll hits 11,180

The Hamas government in the Gaza Strip said Sunday the death toll from fighting between the militants and Israel in the Palestinian territory had risen to 11,180.

The government media office said the dead included 4,609 children and 3,100 women, whilst a further 28,200 people have been wounded.

Head of Gaza hospital reports deadly airstrike on residential building in southern strip

Thirteen Palestinians were killed by an airstrike in the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza on Sunday, according to the head of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in central Gaza.

The airstrike hit a residential building in the city, which is close to the Egyptian border, Dr Eyad Abu Zahr told CNN.

Khan Younis is south of Wadi Gaza – in the area the Israeli military has told people in the north to evacuate to for safety.

Deadly strike on UN compound

The United Nations said several people were killed and wounded in strikes on a UN facility in Gaza City, where hundreds of Palestinians had taken refuge to escape the war.

“The shelling has reportedly resulted in a significant number of deaths and injuries,” the United Nations Development Programme said in a statement.

In a separate incident, AFPTV footage showed a crater in the middle of a compound of a school run by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees in Beit Lahia in north Gaza.

Watch: Michael Gove bundled out of station after being mobbed by pro-Palestinian protesters

German chancellor opposed to 'immediate' ceasefire in Gaza

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Sunday he was opposed to an “immediate” ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, as calls for a halt to the conflict multiplied globally following Israeli army’s bombardments.

“I freely admit that I don’t think the calls for an immediate ceasefire or long pause – which would amount to the same thing – are right, because that would mean ultimately that Israel leaves Hamas the possibility of recovering and obtaining new missiles,” he said in a debate organised by the German regional daily Heilbronner Stimme.

Scholz’s stance clashes with many Arab countries, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is due to meet the German leader in Berlin next week.

A smoke plume erupting during Israeli bombardment of the Gaza strip - FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images

Palestinians flee north Gaza - REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Netanyahu says there ‘could be’ potential deal to free hostages

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told US media Sunday a deal could be afoot to free hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, but declined to provide details for fear of scuttling the potential plan.

“We heard that there was an impending deal of this kind or of that kind and then we learned that it was all hokum. But the minute we started the ground operation, that began to change,” Netanyahu said.

Asked whether there is a potential deal to free more of the hostages being held by Hamas militants, Netanyahu replied: “There could be.”

But the leader stopped short of providing specifics about any plan that might be coming together to free some or all of the 239 hostages that Israel says are being held captive.

“I think the less I say about it, the more I’ll increase the chances that it materialises,” he said.

US warns Israel it does not want to see fighting ‘in hospitals’

The United States has warned Israel it does not want to see fighting inside hospitals in the Gaza Strip.

Jake Sullivan, the White House National Security Adviser, said on Sunday that this message had been conveyed to the Israeli forces.

“The United States does not want to see firefights in hospitals where innocent people, patients receiving medical care, are caught in the crossfire and we’ve had active consultations with the Israeli Defense Forces on this,” Mr Sullivan said.

His warning came as Israel said it was ready to evacuate babies from Gaza’s largest hospital amid intense fighting, but Palestinian officials cautioned that people were still trapped inside. Two newborn babies have died and dozens more are at risk from a power outage caused by the battle.

Attacks by Hezbollah wound 7 Israeli troops, 10 others along border

Attacks by Lebanon’s Hezbollah group Sunday wounded seven Israeli troops and 10 other people, Israel’s military and rescue services said.

The clashes came as skirmishes between the Iran-backed group and Israeli military continue to intensify along the Lebanon-Israel border, threatening to escalate into another front in the Mideast’s latest war.

The Israeli military said in a statement that “seven IDF soldiers were lightly injured as a result of the mortar shell launches in the area of Manara in northern Israel earlier today.” Israeli rescue services did not identify the location or provide information about the 10 others wounded by rocket blasts and shrapnel, but said two of them were in critical condition.

The Israeli military said they identified 15 launches from Lebanon over the past hour and their defense systems intercepted four of them. The rest fell into open areas.

A satellite image from Nov 11 shows Al-Shifa hospital - MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES via Reuters

Five US service members killed in Mediterranean plane crash

Five American service members were killed when a military aircraft crashed into the Mediterranean during a training exercise, the US European Command (EUCOM) said Sunday.

EUCOM did not specify the type of plane or where it was flying from, but the United States has deployed a carrier strike group to the area as part of efforts to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from spiralling into a regional conflict, AFP reports.

“During a routine air refuelling mission as part of military training, a US military aircraft carrying five service members suffered a mishap and crashed into the Mediterranean Sea. All five of the service members onboard the aircraft were killed,” EUCOM said in a statement on the November 10 accident.

Washington rushed military support to Israel and bolstered its forces in the region – including with the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier and other warships – after Hamas carried out its shock cross-border attack from Gaza on Oct 7.

Netanyahu on the Al-Shifa hospital

Benjamin Netanyahu said that Hamas is “doing everything in its power” to keep civilians “in harm’s way,” on Sunday.

Speaking about the Al-Shifa hospital situation on CNN, he said 100 patients have been evacuated and no immunity will be given to Hamas.

“We have designated routes to a safe zone south of Gaza City. We want all civilians to be moved out of harm’s way,” he said. “We’ve called to evacuate all the patients from that (Al-Shifa) hospital, and 100 or so have already been evacuated.”

“There’s no reason why we can’t just take the patients out of there.”

Netanyahu then questioned what the United States would do in the same situation, if “50,000 Americans” had been killed and with “10,000 Americans held (as) hostages, including babies, women and children”.

“It would take all its force and go after these killers. And what if these killers embed themselves in hospitals and schools?” he said.



Netanyahu on Israel’s post-war strategy

Abbie Cheeseman reports from Beirut:

Speaking about Israel’s post-war strategy on Sunday, Benjamin Netanyahu said one of his objectives is to ensure Gaza’s next “civilian authority” cooperates on “demilitarising and deradicalizing Gaza”. “And I have to say that the Palestinian Authority has unfortunately failed on both counts,” he said, seemingly ruling out the PA. He described putting in place a “reconstructed civilian authority,” to avoid falling into “the same rabbit hole” and aiming for a future of “peace” and “cooperation.” “We have to give Gaza a better future, let’s not bring it to a failed past,” he said.

'Did people ask Franklin Roosevelt after Pearl Harbor?' – Netanyahu interview

In an interview on CNN on Sunday, Benjamin Netanyahu was asked if he takes personal responsibility for Oct 7.

“Did people ask Franklin Roosevelt after Pearl Harbor? Did people ask George W. Bush after 9/11? I’m going to be asked tough questions, we now have to unite the country for one purpose alone,” he responded.

“I created a unity government, the country is united like never before. I’m going to answer all the questions that are required, including the responsibility, there’ll be enough time for that after the war, let’s focus on victory. That’s my responsibility,” he added.

Hamas attacks do not justify collective punishment, UN's Guterres says

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday Hamas’ attacks on Israel do not justify the collective punishment of Palestinians.

“You cannot use the horrific things that Hamas did as a reason for collective punishment of the Palestinian people,” Guterres told CNN in an interview, adding that 101 UN personnel have died so far in the Hamas-Israel war that erupted after Hamas’ Oct 7 attack on southern Israel.

Seven people charged by UK police after Saturday protests

Seven people have been charged following a mass pro-Palestinian march and a far-right counter protest on Saturday when more than 140 people were arrested, the police said on Sunday.

Skirmishes broke out between police and the far-right groups gathered to protest against the demonstration taking place on Armistice Day, the anniversary of the end of World War One, when Britain commemorates its war dead.

London’s Metropolitan police said investigations were continuing into a “number of other incidents” and that the seven were charged with different offences, such as criminal damage, resisting arrest, possession of an offensive weapon, drugs possession, being drunk and disorderly, and assault.

“We have teams of officers who continue to build cases against those in custody and launch investigations into those who come to our attention when images and videos are shared on social media,” said Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, who led Saturday’s policing operation.

500 evacuated to Egypt

Around 500 foreigners and dual nationals, as well as several wounded Palestinians, were evacuated from Gaza to Egypt on Sunday, reports from both sides of the border said.

Some “500 foreign nationals from 15 different countries entered Egypt,” an Egyptian security official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip on November 12 - MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images

AlQahera News, an outlet close to the Egyptian intelligence services, reported the crossing of an additional “seven wounded Palestinians” through the border terminal.

Rafah is the only crossing out of Gaza not controlled by Israel, and had been closed on Friday and Saturday.

Netanyahu says Palestinian Authority in current form should not run Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has thrown up more doubts about the future of the Gaza Strip, saying that the Palestinian Authority in its current form should not take charge of the enclave.

Israel has vowed to destroy Palestinian group Hamas, which governs Gaza, but it has not spelt out who should rule the enclave once the conflict is over. It has said only that Israel would maintain overall security.

“We need a different authority. We need a different administration,” Netanyahu said on Sunday.

Washington has said Israel cannot occupy the enclave after the war, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week saying that the Gaza administration had to be reunified with the nearby West Bank, parts of which are run by the Palestinian Authority (PA).

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday said that the PA could play a future role in governing the Gaza Strip, but Netanyahu has indicated that he did not want the current PA rulers to be given free rein in Gaza.

Third shooting at Jewish school in Canada

A Jewish school in Montreal was hit by gunfire on Sunday amid heightened tensions over the conflict between Israel and Gaza, police said.

The shooting was the third attack on Jewish schools in less than a week.

Bullet impact marks and bullet shells were found after residents heard gunfire early on Sunday at Yeshiva Gedola of Montreal, CBC News in Canada reported. Noone was injured in the attack.

At the two other schools in Montreal, both reported finding a bullet hole in their front doors Thursday morning, local media reported. It was unclear if the incidents were related.

In Toronto, police have reported hate crimes against Jews and Muslims had more than doubled the tally for all of 2022 in the three weeks after the Hamas attack on Oct 7.

Pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian groups clash in South Africa

South African police fired stun grenades and water cannons in Cape Town on Sunday to quell clashes between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrators.

A prayer for hostages trapped in Gaza was to be held in the early afternoon in an affluent area of Cape Town.

But several hundred pro-Palestinian demonstrators gate-crashed the event, following a pro-Palestinian demonstration that brought thousands of people onto the streets of the port and tourist city, according to AFP journalists on the scene.

The pro-Palestinian demonstrators wearing keffiyehs and waving Palestinian flags reportedly chased away those attending the pro-Israel prayer meet, tore up their placards and occupied the space.

Police intervened with a water cannon and sound grenades to disperse the demonstrators, then set up a roadblock to keep people out of the area.



Hamas 'doing everything in its power' to keep civilians in hospitals, says Netanyahu

Hamas is doing “everything in its power” to keep civilians in Gaza’s hospitals, Benjamin Netanyahu has said.

The Israeli prime minister said the terrorist group was purposefully attempting “to keep them in harm’s way”.

People stand outside the emergency ward of Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on Nov 10 - KHADER AL ZANOUN/AFP via Getty Images

“We have designated routes to a safe zone south of Gaza City,” he told CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday. “We want all civilians to be moved out of harm’s way.

“We’ve called to evacuate all the patients from that [Al-Shifa, Gaza’s largest] hospital, and 100 or so have already been evacuated

“There’s no reason why we can’t just take the patients out of there.”

Civilians search for survivors following an Israeli bombardment in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip - MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip on Nov 12 - FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images

Palestinians flee north Gaza as tanks move deeper into the enclave - REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

French politicians and citizens march in Paris against rising antisemitism

Tens of thousands of people are marching in Paris to protest against rising antisemitism in the wake of Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, representatives of several parties on the left as well as far-right leader Marine Le Pen attended Sunday’s march in the French capital. President Emmanuel Macron did not attend, but expressed his support for the protest and called on citizens to rise up against “the unbearable resurgence of unbridled antisemitism”.

Paris authorities deployed 3,000 police troops along the route of the protest called by the leaders of the Senate and parliament’s lower house, the National Assembly, amid an alarming increase in anti-Jewish acts in France since the start of Israel’s war against Hamas after its Oct 7 surprise attack on Israel.

France has the largest Jewish population in Europe. French authorities have registered more than 1,000 acts against Jews around the country in the month since the conflict in the Middle East began.

Hamas 'suspends hostage negotiations over Al Shifa hospital'

Hamas has suspended hostage negotiations with Israel because of the IDF’s handling of the Al Shifa hospital, a Palestinian official briefed on the talks has told Reuters.

More to follow.

Macron in groveling climbdown to Israeli president

Emmanuel Macron has been forced into a groveling climbdown by Israeli president Isaac Herzog after he told the BBC there was “no justification” for Israel’s alleged bombing of “these babies, these ladies, these old people”.

Mr Macron has now called Mr Herzog and said he “does not and did not intend to accuse Israel of intentionally harming innocent civilians,” Mr Herzog’s office said in a statement.

“President Macron also emphasised that he unequivocally supports Israel’s right and duty to self-defence, and expressed his support for Israel’s war against Hamas,” it added.

Mr Herzog said Mr Macron’s comments had “caused much pain and upset in Israel”.

02:21 PM GMT

Hamas is using hospitals and that is a war crime, says US

The United States has backed Israeli claims that Hamas is using hospitals for cover.

National security advisor Jake Sullivan told CBS that this is “a violation of the rules of war”.

He said: “Hamas is using hospitals as it uses many other civilian facilities, for command and control, for weapons storage, to house its fighters and this is a violation of the laws of war.”

Mr Sullivan said the US position was based on open-source information.

IDF fighter jets strike Hezbollah in retaliation for missile attack

IDF fighter jets have launched a number of strikes against Hezbollah in retaliation for the terrorist group’s missile attack on northern Israel earlier today.

The jets hit the site in southern Lebanon where the anti-tank missile originated as well as two others where Hezbollah has launched mortars.

The IDF also said it had fired artillery shells in response to Hezbollah mortars that hit a border army base today.

Netanyahu: Hamas turned down fuel for Al Shifa hospital

Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Hamas of turning down fuel for the Al Shifa hospital.

The Israeli prime minister said the terrorist group refused to receive the supplies on Saturday evening.

“We just offered Shifa hospital the fuel, they refused it,” Netanyahu told NBC in remarks reported by Reuters.

“Hamas is hiding in the hospitals and placing itself there, doesn’t want the fuel for the hospital ... they want to get fuel that they’ll take from the hospitals to their tunnels, to their war machine.”

He added: “We offered actually, last night, to give them enough fuel to operate the hospital, operate the incubators and so on, because we [have] no battle with patients or civilians at all.”

IDF still working on plan to evacuate babies from Al Shifa hospital

The IDF is yet to finalise its plans to evacuate babies from the Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City.

Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht told Sky News the operation was still being “developed”.

“We understand the timeliness of this and we are working very hard to try to coordinate this effort,” he said.

“There’ll be more information coming on that.

Mr Hecht said Israel was not targeting the hospital but instead “the terrorists hiding under it”.

“Our goal is not to take over hospitals. Our goal is to dismantle terrorist infrastructure,” he said.

US tells IDF to stop catching civilians in hospital crossfire

The United States has held “active consultations” with the IDF about not catching civilians in the crossfire at hospitals, national security advisor Jake Sullivan has said.

“The United States does not want to see firefights in hospitals where innocent people, patients receiving medical care, are caught in the crossfire and we’ve had active consultations with the Israeli Defense Forces on this,” he told CBS.

IDF spokeswoman Libby Weiss earlier told the BBC World Service that it is not targeting civilians in Gaza and Hamas are using hospitals to protect themselves.

Archbishop of Canterbury condemns Israel's bombardment of Gaza

The Archbishop of Canterbury has condemned Israel’s “intolerable” bombardment of Gaza.

“It’s against international humanitarian law - it must stop and stop now,” he posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“The misuse of hospitals by Hamas does not justify attacks by Israel. Two wrongs don’t make a right.



“The situation facing staff and patients in Gaza’s hospitals is catastrophic. Everything must be done to restore its healthcare system and protect those in desperate need.”

The situation facing staff… — Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby) November 11, 2023

IDF advances in northern Gaza

The IDF has advanced in northern Gaza by capturing what it called the “al Karameh area”, the Times of Israel has reported.

The area between Beit Hanoun and Jabaliya was taken by the Harel Reserve Brigade today.

The IDF says its soldiers killed several Hamas terrorists and destroyed long-range rocket launchers, anti-tank missile launch positions, tunnels and observation posts.

Pope calls for Gaza to receive 'much more' humanitarian aid

The Pope has called for “much more” humanitarian aid to be sent to Gaza.

Addressing crowds gathered in St Peter’s Square in the Vatican City, Francis said Hamas must free its hostages, civilians must be protected and the wounded cared for.

“I am close to all those who suffer, Palestinians and Israelis,” he said, adding that he was praying for them.

Francis, 86, has already called for the creation of humanitarian corridors and has said only a two-state solution can end the conflict.

A child reacts as people salvage belongings amid the rubble of a damaged building following strikes on Rafah in southern Gaza - Mohammed Abed

Relatives of dead Palestinians mourn in the southern Gazan city of Khan Yunis - Abed Zagout

Al Ahli hospital runs out of blood

The Al Ahli hospital in Gaza City has run out of blood to treat injured patients.

“We don’t have a blood bank at Al-Ahli Hospital, and now our blood supply has run out,” said Dr Fadel Naim, its head of orthopaedic surgery.

“This poses a significant threat to the lives of the wounded, as we are conducting surgeries without any blood units to compensate for the bleeding they are experiencing.”

12:38 PM GMT

Only one hospital in northern Gaza is 'fully operational'

The Anglican-run Al Ahli hospital in Gaza City has become the only fully operational hospital left in northern Gaza.

Richard Sewell, Dean of St George’s College, Jerusalem, said it is in “crisis mode” and “overwhelmed” with the injured and dying.

“We have just received news that our Al Ahli hospital in Gaza City is the only hospital in the northern zone able to fully operate,” he said.

“So our staff are overwhelmed with treating the injured and dying.

“Ahli not a general hospital but now has to work as one and it’s in crisis mode.”

UN peacekeeper shot in Lebanon near Israeli border

A UN peacekeeper was shot overnight in southern Lebanon near the Israeli border.

The peacekeeper is in a stable condition after having surgery but the source of the gunfire is unknown, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said in a statement.

“Attacks against civilians or UN personnel are violations of international law that may amount to war crimes,” it said.

Hezbollah claims responsibility for missile attack on Israeli civilians

Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for the anti-tank missile attack in northern Gaza that injured at least four civilians earlier today.

The Iran-backed, Lebanon-based terror group claimed it hit soldiers installing surveillance equipment.

The Israel Electric Corporation has said some of its workers were injured in the attack as they repaired power lines damaged in previous attacks from Lebanon.

Rafah border crossing reopens

The Rafah border crossing has reopened, Reuters has reported.

The news agency believes several injured Palestinians and 80 foreign nationals and dependents have crossed from Palestine into Egypt.

Rafah, which is the only open Palestinian border crossing, suspended evacuations from Palestine on Friday after issues transporting injured Palestinians from northern Gaza.

Temperature is rising between Israel and Lebanon

Shortly after Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah addressed Lebanon yesterday, the Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant threatened to put Beirut under siege, reports Abbie Cheeseman from Beirut.

He maintained that the Lebanese front will remain a “support front” for now.

“What we are doing in Gaza we know how to do in Beirut,” Gallant said. “Our pilots are sitting in the cockpit, the noses of the planes are pointing north. We have enough to do in the south, but the Air Force is facing north and its power is very great.”

Earlier in the day they hit 28 miles into Lebanon, the deepest attack yet.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in an escalating daily fight over the Lebanese border since October 8. While both sides have shown dedication to not entering another all-out war, the game of deterrence has reached severely dangerous heights.

Civilians wounded by anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon

The IDF has said several Israeli civilians have been injured by anti-tank guided missiles fired from Lebanon, Abbie Cheeseman reports from Beirut.

The missiles hit a number of civilian vehicles near the northern community of Dovev, close to the Lebanese border.

Videos purporting to be from the scene showed a number of cars ablaze.

Israeli emergency services said one person is in a critical condition and between three and five others are seriously injured.

While the fight between Israel and Hezbollah, as well as Palestinian factions who are firing from Lebanon, has mostly stayed confined within agreed rules of engagement, both sides have warned that escalation could come if civilians are targeted.

Israel is responding with artillery fire.

Israel agrees $339million anti-missile deal with Finland

Israel has agreed a $339million (£277million) deal with Finland for its David’s Sling anti-missile system, its defence ministry has said.

The system has been operational since 2017 and can intercept ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, aircraft and drones.

Finland will become the first country other than Israel to use the system, having joined Nato in April.

An IDF soldier stands amid strewn rubble - IDF

IDF soldiers kneel among damaged buildings - IDF

Two IDF soldiers use a mound of dirt as cover - IDF

Evacuation corridor opened from Al Shifa hospital, says IDF

The IDF has opened an evacuation corridor from the Al Shifa hospital for civilians and ambulances, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, its chief spokesperson, has said.

“IDF soldiers opened and secured a passage which enables the civilian population to evacuate, on foot and by ambulances, from the Shifa, Rantisi and Nasser hospitals,” he said.

“The Hamas terrorist organization continues to use civilian structures in the Gaza Strip, including hospitals, for its terrorist activity.”

He posted a map on social media directing evacuees to flee down Al-Wahda Street.

Following the repeated calls by the IDF to Gazan residents to evacuate from northern Gaza for their own safety, the IDF is enabling a passage from the Shifa, Rantisi and Nasser hospitals >> pic.twitter.com/5c07P97Ch5 — דובר צה״ל דניאל הגרי - Daniel Hagari (@IDFSpokesperson) November 12, 2023

Herzog: Hamas is lying about Al Shifa hospital power outages

Israel’s president Isaac Herzog has denied that the Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City has no power.

“That is not true,” he told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme.

“There is a lot of spin by Hamas. There is electricity in Shifa, everything is operating.”

President Herzog added that the IDF is in touch with managers at the hospital and repeated Israel’s claim that Hamas has its headquarters beneath the building.

Gaza's Al-Quds hospital 'no longer operational'

The Al-Quds hospital in Gaza City is “no longer operational” after running out of fuel and power, the Palestine Red Crescent Society has said.

The aid agency blamed the “ongoing Israeli bombardment” and “targeted sieging and deprivation of aid to hospitals”.

It said doctors were “making every effort” to continue treating patients.

“The Palestine Red Crescent Society holds the international community and signatories of the Fourth Geneva Convention accountable for the complete breakdown of the health system and the resulting dire humanitarian conditions,” it added.

Copy of Mein Kampf found on body of Hamas terrorist

A copy of Mein Kampf was found on the body of a Hamas terrorist killed in northern Gaza.

Isaac Herzog, Israel’s president, held up the book live on air in an interview on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme.

The Arabic translation of Adolf Hitler’s autobiographical manifesto was highlighted and dotted with post-it notes, suggesting the reader had been studying the book.

“The terrorist wrote notes, marked the sections, and studied again and again, Adolf Hitler’s ideology to hate the Jews, to kill the Jews, to burn and slaughter Jews wherever they are. This is the real war we are facing,” Herzog said.

Al Shifa hospital's cardiac ward 'destroyed by Israeli strike'

The cardiac ward of the Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City has been destroyed by an Israeli strike, a Hamas health official has said.

“The occupier completely destroyed the cardiac department of Al-Shifa hospital... The two-storey building has been completely destroyed in an air strike,” Youssef Abu Rish, deputy health minister in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, told AFP.

The news agency is reporting that witnesses have confirmed the blast.

Israeli strike on house kills 13, claims Hamas-led health ministry

An Israeli strike on a house in Gaza has killed 13 Palestinians, the Hamas-led health ministry has claimed.

The ministry said the attack took place in the city of Khan Younis in the south of the Gaza Strip.

“The ground was shaking underneath their feet before the explosion took place and destroyed the building,” Al Jazeera reports a family member who survived the attack saying.

The IDF is yet to comment.

Terrorists fire on IDF soldiers as they evacuate civilians

Israeli soldiers who were evacuating civilians in Al Shati in northern Gaza were fired on by terrorists, the IDF has said.

In a statement posted on Telegram, it said: “During one of the battles with the terrorists, IDF troops identified civilians who were located in a building in the area.

“The IDF secured an evacuation route for the civilians, and as the civilians were evacuating, terrorists fired at the troops from the outskirts of the area.

“In order to protect the evacuation route, IDF troops responded with light weapons fire and tanks to kill the terrorists.”

The IDF has been conducting operations in Al Shati, a coastal refugee camp, in recent days to clear it of Hamas terrorists.

Finance minister Smotrich 'harming war effort' with funding for West Bank settlers

Israel’s finance minister Bezalel Smotrich has been accused of “harming the war effort” by continuing to fund West Bank settlers and ultra-orthodox Haredi schools.

Yair Lapid, the leader of the opposition, said the hard-Right former settler activist is using “Israeli citizens’ money to practice petty politics during wartime”.

“While IDF soldiers are risking their lives, Finance Minister Smotrich is harming the war effort, harming national resilience, harming Israeli society,” Mr Lapid wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“He is not interested in anything except the ‘base’.

“A normal finance minister would now insist on closing at least five unnecessary government offices, canceling all coalition funds, and transferring the money to war expenses, aid to evacuees and aid to businesses.”

IDF: We have uncovered weapons dump hidden in Gaza nursery

IDF soldiers have uncovered a dump of weapons, ammunition and explosives at a nursery in northern Gaza, it said early on Saturday.

The Israeli armed forces posted a video on social media showing a soldier from the 551st Brigade showing off the finds.

“On top of the closet and under the bed that we turned over, we found two very large explosive charge blocks, a shaped charge that is attached to a tank, as well as two sacks full of ammunition,” says the soldier, who’s name and rank was not given.

The 551st Brigade exposed and destroyed weaponry found in civilian areas over the past two weeks, as well as… pic.twitter.com/4XqxJq6TLZ — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 12, 2023

New humanitarian pauses underway in Gaza to help civilians flee

There are more humanitarian pauses underway in northern Gaza today as Israel continues to encourage civilians to evacuate to the south.

The Gaza Strip’s main highway, the Salah al-Din road, opened at 9am local time (7am GMT) and will close at 4pm (2pm GMT), the IDF’s Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee said.

There is also a “temporary tactical cessation of military activities for humanitarian purposes” from 10am (8am GMT) until 2pm (12pm GMT) in the villages of Jabalia and Ezbet Mlin.

Mr Adraee also asked Palestinians to call a phone number if Hamas prevents them moving south.

Israeli forces advance towards a building where dark smoke is billowing - IDF

Four IDF soldiers silhouetted against the sunset on the Gazan coast - IDF

An Israeli Merkava IV tank rolls along the sands as the sun sets - IDF

WHO loses contact with Al Shifa hospital

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has lost contact with the Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City.

Tedros Ghebreyesus, its director-general, said the news was “frightening” and he was “gravely concerned” about the situation.

“WHO is gravely concerned about the safety of health workers, hundreds of sick and injured patients, including babies on life support, and displaced people who remain inside the hospital,” he said.

“WHO again calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza as the only way to save lives and reduce the horrific levels of suffering.”

The WHO added: “We assume our contacts joined tens of thousands of displaced people and are fleeing the area.”

We are struggling to treat any patients, says Al Shifa surgeon

A surgeon at the Al Shifa hospital has said it can “hardly treat” any patients because of “continuous airstrikes”.

“We can hardly treat the patients within the hospital and are in the middle of the war zone,” Ahmed al-Mokhallalati told Al Jazeera.

“There are continuous airstrikes and the drones are hovering within the hospital area.”

He added: “The Israelis also called the hospital director the day before yesterday ordering us to evacuate

“He asked them to help arrange a way to evacuate the patients. They didn’t have a plan.”

Heavy fighting rages near Al Shifa hospital

Heavy fighting is raging near the Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City this morning after airstrikes and shelling struck the area overnight.

Israel has accused Hamas of concealing a command post under the hospital, which Hamas and hospital staff have denied.

“We spent the night in panic waiting for their arrival,” Ahmed al-Boursh, a resident taking shelter in the hospital, told AP.

“They [the IDF] are outside, not far from the gates.”

Good morning

Welcome to the Telegraph’s live coverage of Israel’s war against Hamas.

It is day 37 of the conflict.