Hamas greatest terror threat to the West since Islamic State, warns FBI director

FBI director Christopher Wray - Win McNamee/Getty Images

Hamas poses the greatest terror threat to the West since Islamic State, the director of the FBI has said, amid fears that the Gaza war risks radicalising a new generation of Jihadists.

Christopher Wray told the US Senate that Hamas’s attacks in Israel would serve as an “inspiration” to terrorists across the world.

The Biden administration also warned that the dire humanitarian conditions inside Gaza are allowing Hamas and its allies to position themselves as “saviours” inside the strip.

It came as an Israeli air strike on Gaza’s largest refugee camp killed dozens of people in an attack the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said was targeting a senior Hamas commander.

Two Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza

Israel also announced on Tuesday that two of its soldiers had been killed in fierce fighting inside Gaza, the first casualties since the ground offensive started.

Israel continued its ground campaign deep into the strip with reports that as many as 20,000 Israeli troops had entered the territory since the weekend.

After heavy clashes with the IDF, Hamas said on Tuesday night it would release more foreign nationals held hostage in Gaza in the coming days.

There is increasing fear in both the UK and US that the war will lead to terror attacks on domestic soil. Mr Wray warned Congress that American Jews and Muslims were most at risk.

”Our most immediate concern is that violent extremists, individuals or small groups, will draw inspiration from the events of the Middle East and carry out attacks against Americans going about their daily lives,” he said.

Mark Rowley, the Metropolitan Police commissioner, said last week that the threat of terrorism in London had “accelerated” in response to the war.

Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, also told Congress on Tuesday that Gaza must receive more humanitarian aid or risk increasing support for Hamas and terrorism in and outside of Gaza.

“Without swift and sustained humanitarian relief, the conflict is much more likely to spread, suffering will grow, and Hamas and its sponsors will benefit by fashioning themselves as the saviours of the very desperation they created,” he warned.

Attempts to set up air corridor

Britain, France, Cyprus and others are attempting to set up an “aid corridor” in Gaza by using naval vessels to ease pressure on the Rafah border crossing between the territory and Egypt, it emerged on Tuesday.

Martin Griffiths, the UN’s British humanitarian and emergency relief chief, said it was impossible to convey the “scale of the horror” developing in Gaza.

“The health care system is in tatters,” he said, adding patients were lying “on the floors and in corridors” and surgeons were operating without anaesthetic.

He said on Monday night that some Palestinians had broken into UN warehouses in search of food and water.

The aid that has reached Gaza so far are a “drop in the ocean compared to the vast scale of needs”, he said.

Mr Blinken also asked Congress to approve a new $14 billion (£11.5 billion) aid package for Israel, warning lawmakers that hostile foreign actors were “making the bet that the United States is too divided or distracted at home to stay the course”.

His evidence session in Washington was disrupted by pro-Palestine protesters who daubed their hands with fake blood and cried out: “Ceasefire now!”

While the US and UK remain opposed to a full ceasefire, calling instead for a “humanitarian pause”, Western leaders have expressed concern about the restriction of aid deliveries to Gaza as the war enters its fourth week.

Rishi Sunak stressed the importance of taking all possible measures to minimise casualties and protect civilians in a call with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday.

