Ham: Jarred Vanderbilt will be reevaluated early next week

The Los Angeles Lakers seem to be perking up now that it is spring and the NBA postseason is right around the corner. They have won seven of their last eight games and nine of their last 12, which is a good a stretch as they have had since the 2020-21 season.

On Sunday, they got a bit of a helping hand when guard Gabe Vincent, who had played in just five games to that point because of a nagging knee problem, returned to game action. His defense and overall grittiness can help a team that has lacked those qualities for much of the year.

Forward Jarred Vanderbilt has also been inching toward a return. Head coach Darvin Ham said he will be reevaluated early next week.

Darvin Ham says Jarred Vanderbilt will have his right midfoot sprain reevaluated early next week back in Los Angeles. The defensive-minded forward has been sidelined since Feb. 1 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 3, 2024

Vanderbilt has been out for about two months with a right midfoot sprain. At the time he sustained the injury, it was feared he might be out for the season, and it was thought surgery may have been necessary.

Instead, last week he began running as part of the next step of his rehab plan.

According to beat writer Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the Lakers are targeting the next week or so for the supersub’s return.

