Halter Shooting Sports Education Center to offer concealed pistol license classes

HILLSDALE — The Hillsdale College John Anthony Halter Shooting Sports Education Center will offer concealed pistol license courses on June 15 and July 13.

The 8-hour CPL course is based on the National Rifle Association curriculum of Basic Personal Protection in the Home and fulfills the legal requirement for obtaining a CPL in the state of Michigan.

Hillsdale College senior Zach Steiger, a U.S. Army veteran, takes aim.

The course focuses on firearm safety, gun and ammunition selection, shooting techniques, personal security, ethics and faith considerations, decision-making, psychology and physiology, mindset and preparedness, and relevant laws.

The price for each course is $125. The courses run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the days when they're offered. Registration can be completed online at tinyurl.com/HalterCPLCourses.

Each student will need at least 100 rounds of ammunition available to shoot the range portion, the registration site says. It is recommended that each student bring a pen and paper and come dressed appropriately for the weather. Guns and .22LR ammunition will be available for those who do not yet have a personal firearm.

After completing the class, students receive certificates that can be taken to the county clerk’s office of their respective counties and be submitted with their applications for CPLs.

The Halter Center is a state-of-the-art shooting facility located five miles from the Hillsdale College campus.

Opened in 2008, the center aims to introduce individuals to shooting sports and encourage interest across all levels of experience.

The Halter Center also serves an educational purpose by promoting the principles of the Constitution and teaching beginner and experienced shooters in various classes.

Home to Hillsdale College’s collegiate shooting teams and the USA national team, the Halter Center is also a resource for the public through camps, conferences and other programming. For more information, visit shootingsports.hillsdale.edu.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Halter Shooting Sports Education Center to offer CPL classes