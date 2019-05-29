Haloti Ngata earns top Ravens' honor originally appeared on nbcsportsnorthwest.com

After 13 seasons in the national football league, Haloti Ngata returned to Baltimore to officially retire as a Raven, bringing the career of one of the team's all-time great defenders full circle. With about a dozen friends and family members present for Ngata's official retirement ceremony, owner Steve Bisciotti surprised Ngata by inducting him into the Raven's Ring of Honor for 2020. Coach Brian Billick will be inducted into the Ring of Honor this season too.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The former Oregon defensive lineman announced his retirement from the league in March, literally on top of the world on Mt. Kilimanjaro.

Story continues

The University of Oregon product was chosen by the Ravens in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft, was selected to five straight Pro Bowls during his nine seasons with Baltimore and won Super Bowl XLVII. In nearly a decade with the Ravens, he missed only nine games.

The 6-foot-4, 340 pound athlete's legacy stretches far and wide. Ngata made our list of the greatest defensive linemen to ever call Eugene home and could be bound for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Executive @Ravens VP Ozzie Newsome said it took him watching only 20 plays on tape to be convinced he wanted to draft @oregonfootball's Haloti Ngata #GoDucks #ProDucks pic.twitter.com/jZzG5KjNgp — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) May 29, 2019

Haloti Ngata told one of his favorite rookie stories:



When he met Ray Lewis for the first time, Lewis asked why he didn't pick up a phone call. Ngata said, "I froze". He stammered and apologized to "Mr. Lewis". Lewis just laughed and told him to call him Ray.



— Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) May 29, 2019

Ngata played for three seasons with the Detroit Lions (2015-2017) and spent last season with the Philadelphia Eagles.