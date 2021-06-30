Halloween kicks off a scary stretch of games for the Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ 2021 schedule isn’t particularly difficult, all in all. According to opponent win percentage from 2020, it ranks just 18th in the league in terms of difficulty. But with that being said, there’s a fairly colossal set of games that begins on Halloween when the team travels to the west coast to take on the Seattle Seahawks.

According to NFL Network’s Cynthia Frelund, it’s the most difficult four-game stretch the Jaguars have all year. The game against Seattle on the road is actually the one the team has the best chance in, per Frelund’s numbers. She has the Jags at a 47.8% chance to win that game.

The next week, the team returns home to take on a Buffalo Bills team that is coming off an appearance in the AFC Championship Game. After that, the Jags have a road matchup against the rival Indianapolis Colts and finally, a home bout against the San Francisco 49ers. Per Frelund, the Jaguars’ chances of winning each of those games sit at about 45%.

The back end of the schedule is a bit less intimidating, though it does still feature road games against Tennessee and the Los Angeles Rams back-to-back weeks. By Halloween, we should have a good idea whether Jacksonville will be competitive in the AFC South or doomed to another early draft pick. But by the end of the stretch following it, there will be no doubt.