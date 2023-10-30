Halle Bailey recreates iconic Poetic Justice scene for Halloween

The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey recreated a famous scene from the classic 1993 movie Poetic Justice for Halloween, posting the results to TikTok and Instagram.

The John Singleton movie Poetic Justice follows grieving hairdresser Justice, who goes on a road trip from LA to Oakland along with a friend and a postal worker. The film stars Janet Jackson, Tupac Shakur, and Regina King.

Bailey and her boyfriend, rapper and singer DDG, dressed as Jackson and Shakur's characters from the movie for a Halloween party. The duo showed off their spot-on costumes on Instagram.

Related: Little Mermaid make-up artist responds to Ursula criticism from Drag Race stars

Meanwhile, they recreated one of the film's more intimate scenes via TikTok, with Bailey acting as Jackson's character saying: "You like that, huh?"

The TikTok post has over 1.4 million likes and over 7,000 comments. In the Instagram post, Bailey wrote: "poetic justice, put it in a song. #halloween2023." Poetic Justice is considered a cult classic and has a dedicated fan base.

Bailey rose to stardom this year with her role as Ariel in Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. Bailey, who revealed she snuck into a theater to watch the film, was well-received in the role with Jodi Benson, who voiced Ariel in the original animated movie, praising Bailey's performance.

Related: Little Mermaid director explains original star's cameo

"I'm SO proud of you and your beautiful performance as Ariel," Benson said before congratulating director Rob Marshall "for creating such a stunning film."

Bailey has spoken about what Ariel taught her during the process of playing the character. She explained that she had to move to London to shoot the film, which she said was a first for her as she had "never had to do anything alone."

“So I truly feel like Ariel taught me that I'm worthy, and I'm stronger than I thought. We were filming in the middle of the pandemic and in London, and my family couldn't come visit me, so I was very isolated. Everything was closed down. I would literally go from work to home, and I would sleep on the weekends because I'd be so tired, and then I'd go right back to work," Bailey said.

"But looking back, I am happy that it was that way. [It] helped me mirror the emotions Ariel was feeling in the film to where she felt trapped and isolated and ready to see a brand-new world where her heart belonged. I felt like there were parallels to both of our lives in the time that I was filming, and I was grateful for that," she concluded.

The Little Mermaid live-action movie is streaming on Disney+.

You Might Also Like