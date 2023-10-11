Hall, White among 5 fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 6

New York Jets running back Breece Hall (R) provided a stellar performance in Week 6, but will face a tough Philadelphia Eagles defense on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Breece Hall and Rachaad White are among my five fantasy football running backs to avoid in lineups in Week 6.

Kenneth Walker, Tony Pollard, Christian McCaffrey, Travis Etienne and Austin Ekeler lead my Top 30 rankings, which are listed below. Raheem Mostert, Alvin Kamara, D'Andre Swift, Isiah Pacheco and Josh Jacobs round out my Top 10 plays.

All of my running backs to avoid rank outside the Top 15 of my rankings.

Those who roster James Conner, De'Von Achane and/or Khalil Herbert should bench those injured players until further notice. Running backs from the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers should also be benched or dropped as those teams have Week 6 byes.

Running back Rachaad White (L) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Detroit Lions on Sunday in Tampa, Fla. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI

Breece Hall

Hall rewarded his fantasy football stock owners with a masterful performance in Week 5, when the New York Jets running back exploded for 194 yards from scrimmage and a score on 25 touches in a victory over the Denver Broncos.

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is my No. 2 fantasy football option. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI

Hall also feasted on another generous defense when he totaled 147 yards from scrimmage on 11 touches in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, but struggled against more formidable foes.

This week, he will face one of the top defenses in the league in the Philadelphia Eagles. Hall is the No. 16 player in my Week 6 rankings and should only be started if you don't have a better option. He remains a big-play threat, but I don't expect much running room. The Jets also could fall behind early and be forced to abandon their running game.

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is my No. 3 fantasy football play for Week 6. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI

The Eagles allowed the fewest rushing yards (239) and fantasy points to opposing running backs through five weeks. They also tied for allowing the second-fewest touchdowns (1) to the position.

Hall is hard to sit on the bench after last week, but I wouldn't test my luck against the Eagles' stellar defensive line. He is a low-end RB2/flex play this week, but should return to RB1 status in the weeks ahead.

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (L) should be a top-end fantasy football RB1 amid teammate De'Von Achane's injury hiatus. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI

Brian Robinson Jr.

Robinson is my No. 18 play and is another low-end RB2/flex option. The Washington Commanders running back ran for just 10 yards on six carries in Week 5 against a vulnerable Chicago Bears defense.

Robinson scored in three of fives games this season, but failed to eclipse 70 rushing yards in four of those appearances. I don't expect an end to that skid Sunday, when the Commanders face the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons join the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns as the only teams yet to allow a touchdown to a running back. They also surrendered the sixth-fewest fantasy points to the position.

Robinson will likely receive 10 to 15 touches, but he wont return RB1 or high-end RB2 level production unless he reaches the end zone.

Dameon Pierce

Pierce is another player I would fade out of my starting lineup in Week 6. The Houston Texans running back continues to see a very healthy workload, but has been extremely inefficient, averaging just 2.9 yards per carry and scoring just once through five games.

This week, the Texans will host the New Orleans Saints, who allowed the third-fewest fantasy points and zero touchdowns to running backs so far this season.

Pierce, my No. 20 play, can't be trusted as a reliable fantasy football option.

Jerome Ford

Ford is not included in my Top 30 rankings. The Cleveland Browns running back scored in two of his last three games, but has been another inefficient runner in most of his appearances.

Ford failed to eclipse 51 yards from scrimmage in three of his four games this season, including just 45 yards on 14 touches in an Oct. 1 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Now, the Browns will face the San Francisco 49ers, who allowed a league-low 43.4 rushing yards per game and the seventh-fewest fantasy points to running backs through five weeks.

Ford was likely on benches already because of the Browns' Week 5 bye and should remain there until further notice.

Rachaad White

White also is not included in my running back rankings. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers ball carrier is averaging just 3.3 yards per carry and scored once through four games.

White and the Buccaneers will play the Detroit Lions in Week 6. The Lions have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points, third-fewest rushing yards and just two scores to running backs.

White shouldn't be in lineups until he proves he can provide consistent fantasy football value.

Week 6 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Kenneth Walker, Seattle Seahawks at CIN

2. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys at LAC

3. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers at CLE

4. Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. IND

5. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers vs. DAL

6. Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins vs. CAR

7. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints at HOU

8. D'Andre Swift, Philadelphia Eagles at NYJ

9. Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs vs. DEN

10-. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders vs. NE

11. James Cook, Buffalo Bills vs. NYG

12. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons vs. WAS

13. David Montgomery, Detroit Lions at TB

14. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans vs. BAL

15. Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings at CHI

16. Breece Hall, New York Jets vs. PHI

17. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams vs. ARI

18. Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders at ATL

19. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals vs. SEA

20. Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans vs. NO

21. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots at LV

22. Zack Moss, Indianapolis Colts at JAX

23. Emari Demercado, Arizona Cardinals at LAR

24. Matt Breida, New York Giants at BUF

25. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts at JAX

26. Miles Sanders, Carolina Panthers at MIA

27. Roschon Johnson, Chicago Bears vs. MIN

28. Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens at TEN

29. Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans vs. BAL

30. Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks at CIN