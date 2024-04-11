Hall transfers to MTSU

Apr. 10—Jarred Hall probably has fond memories of Middle Tennessee State's Murphy Center.

The former Lebanon High star helped lead the Blue Devils to the 2022 state semifinals in the building. He was back a year later to receive the Mr. Basketball award as the state's top high school player in Class 4A.

Now, the Glass House will become his more permanent basketball address as the 6-foot-8 forward announced on X he will emerge from the transfer portal at MTSU. The Tulsa freshman is the Blue Raiders' first transfer of the portal season.

Hall, Lebanon's alltime leading scorer, averaged 1.8 points and 2.3 rebounds in 10.6 minutes per game in 24 contests at Tulsa last season.

MTSU, located just 30 miles from Lebanon, draws a lot of students from Wilson County. But Hall is believed to be the first Blue Devil who would suit up for the Blue Raider men since Kip Puryear in the 1970s.