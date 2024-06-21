Hall shoots 62 to tie Dykeman course record

Rod Hall tied the Dykeman Park Golf Course record with an 8-under par 62 Tuesday.

The 62 score has been shot several times, including by Evan Long, Frank Henry, Jay Fansler, Don Conn and Chris Smith among others.

Hall was the latest to achieve it during a practice round playing alongside Zack Bowsher ahead of next month’s Dykeman Invitational.

“Zack Bowsher, he came up from Florida, we’re going to be playing in the invitational together,” Hall said. “He hadn’t played the course for about five or six years. So we went out and played it with invitational rules, played it down, played it from the blue tees. He shot 67, I shot 62 and we shot 59 as a team in the practice round. It was pretty fun.”

Hall, 62, shot his own age to tie the record. His previous best score at Dykeman was 64. He is the defending Logansport Men’s City champion and is a three-time city champion.

He birdied his first four holes of the day Tuesday.

“I just got off to a really nice start,” he said. “I hit a lot of nice shots in there close. I had a lot of 4- and 5- and 10-foot putts that fortunately I made. And then on 18 I hit a 52-yard shot and holed it out from the fairway and that helped the score out quite a bit. But yeah, it was fun.”

Hall made an eagle three on 18 to close out his round. He said he had a good shot at breaking the course record if another putt or two had fallen.

After shooting a 5-under 29 on the front, he said he missed a three-and-a-half foot putt for par on 10. He said he missed a four-foot putt for birdie on 14. He also three-putted for bogey on 16.

So Hall might have felt some of the pain that Rory McIlroy over the weekend after he lost by one shot to Bryson DeChambeau at the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 after missing two putts inside of four feet.

But Hall sank a 10-foot putt on No. 9 for a birdie. He sank a 20-foot birdie putt on 12. He sank 10-foot putts for birdies on 13 and 15. He finished his round by sinking an eagle from the fairway on 18.

“You look at it and say it could have been better but at the same time the chances of me holing out for eagle on 18 is very slim,” Hall said. “When you look back at the whole thing I feel pretty fortunate to shoot that.”

In other news from Dykeman, Kevin McCloskey hit a hole-in-one on No. 9 Tuesday with a shot that was witnessed by Steve Voglund and Sam Bowles.

Jordan McGuire won the Cass County Match Play Championship on June 9. He defeated Mark Muehlhausen 2-up in the championship match.