Hall of shame: Selfish baseball writers have ruined Cooperstown

Associated Press

Frederick Gaudreau scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and the Minnesota WIld beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night following the jersey retirement ceremony for Henrik Lundqvist. Kevin Fiala and Mats Zuccarello— a former Ranger — each had a goal and an assist to extend their point streaks to 10 games, and Cam Talbot — a backup to Lundqvist for two seasons — stopped 25 shots for the Wild.