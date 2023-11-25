Will Hall to return for 4th season as Southern Miss football coach | Source

HATTIESBURG — Will Hall is returning for a fourth season as Southern Miss football coach, a source confirmed to the Hattiesburg American on Saturday.

The source requested anonymity because no official announcement has been made.

Hall is 13-23 in his three seasons with the Golden Eagles. He led Southern Miss to a 7-6 record and a win in the Lending Tree Bowl in 2022, but the Golden Eagles have struggled this season and are 3-8.

Southern Miss was at one point on a seven-game losing streak, but has since won two of its last three games against Louisiana-Monroe and Louisiana. The losing streak reached six games in a 55-3 loss at South Alabama, but that prompted Hall to relinquish his offensive play-calling duties. It's yielded positive results, with true freshman Ethan Crawford being in the mix at quarterback, star running back Frank Gore Jr. playing the best he has all season and the defense no longer free-falling.

Southern Miss hosts Troy (9-2, 6-1 Sun Belt) at 11 a.m. on Saturday (ESPNU) to close the regular season.

Hall is in the third year of a four-year contract that pays him $800,000 annually. He is the 22nd head coach in program history after being hired in December 2020.

Sam Sklar is the Southern Miss beat reporter for the Hattiesburg American. Email him at ssklar@hattiesb.gannett.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Will Hall to return for 4th season as Southern Miss football coach