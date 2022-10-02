Hall of Famer, analyst Terry Bradshaw reveals he is cancer free after 2 battles in last year

NFL analyst and Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw revealed on Sunday that he had been diagnosed with cancer twice in the past year. (AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

NFL Hall of Famer and Fox analyst Terry Bradshaw revealed on Sunday morning that, after being diagnosed twice in the past year, he is now cancer free.

Bradshaw said on Fox’s NFL pregame show that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer in November and underwent surgery. Then in March, he said doctors found a tumor in his left neck that was a rare form of skin cancer.

Thankfully, he said, he is now cancer free.

Bradshaw, 74, said it was an incident during last week’s show where he ran out of breath and needed to be helped by co-host Howie Long that prompted him to address rumors about his health in the first place.

“Folks, I may not look like my old self but I feel like my old self,” Bradshaw said. “I’m cancer free, I’m feeling great and over time I’m going to be back to where I normally am. So I appreciate your prayers and concern.”

During today's show, Terry Bradshaw shared that he has been battling cancer over the past year. As of today, he is cancer free, and he discussed his fight and plan for the future: pic.twitter.com/RSwVxlXC97 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 2, 2022

Bradshaw spent 14 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1970-1983. The quarterback and former No. 1 overall pick led the franchise to their first four Super Bowl wins and was named the Super Bowl MVP twice and league MVP once in his career.

Bradshaw was then inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1989.

Bradshaw quickly jumped into television right after his playing career ended. He spent time with CBS Sports before joining Fox in 1994, where he’s been a staple in their NFL coverage ever since.