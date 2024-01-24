Hall of Fame: A way-too-early look at the crowded 2025 ballot and beyond

The 2024 Hall of Fame voting cycle is over, and three new players (plus manager Jim Leyland, who was elected by the veterans committee late last year) will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame this summer.

This cycle may have ended less than 24 hours ago, but it's never too early to peer into the future and see what awaits us. With 12 players moving off the ballot in 2025 (three due to election, one due to ballot limits, and eight due to low support), let's take a look at the next few years of eligible players and who could get their call to the Hall.

2025 ballot

Eligible first-year candidates:

Ichiro Suzuki is a lock for the Hall of Fame when he appears on the ballot 2025 ballot. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Top new candidates:

CC Sabathia

Ichiro Suzuki

Final year on the ballot:

Billy Wagner

Next year's class is massive. The Baseball Hall of Fame website lists 22 eligible candidates for the Class of 2025, nearly double the number of first-year candidates on this year's ballot. That's due to the COVID season in 2020, which pushed many older players into retirement for one reason or another. If 22 is how many actually make it onto the 2025 ballot, voters will have to make their choices carefully as numerous candidates would be in danger of falling below the key 5% threshold and being eliminated from the ballot.

Sabathia and Suzuki shouldn't have to worry about that, though. Suzuki is all but guaranteed to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer and possibly just the second unanimous selection in history. Sabathia will garner plenty of votes and could get in on his first ballot.

As for candidates already on the ballot, it's Wagner's last year of eligibility. But considering he was just five votes short in 2024, he has a good chance of getting over the line in 2025. Andruw Jones (61.6% in 2024) will also have the opportunity to build strong support as he approaches his 10-year limit.

2026 ballot

Eligible first-year candidates:

Top new candidates:

Ryan Braun

Cole Hamels

Final year on the ballot:

Manny Ramirez

There will be just 13 new candidates in 2026, which will be a relief after the absolute flood that was 2025. But unlike 2025, there aren't any obvious Hall of Famers in this group. Braun's a fascinating candidate, but his more-than-casual flirtation with PEDs and comparatively short career (15 years, three years shorter than than the average) make him unlikely to earn induction. Hamels has a stronger case than you might think, even with just one top five Cy Young finish and a 15-year career, but he may be a Hall of Very Good player and not a Hall of Fame player.

A year with a weak first-year class is good for existing candidates. With the decks cleared of obvious Hall of Famers, players like Carlos Beltran and Hamels (and Jones, if he isn't already in) can build support. Looking ahead, they'll have a few years to do it.

2027 ballot

Eligible first-year candidates:

Top new candidates:

Buster Posey

Final year on the ballot:

Andruw Jones

Buster Posey may want to send a bouquet of flowers to Joe Mauer after this Hall of Fame cycle. Mauer set a new induction standard for catchers with short careers but a high, intense peak. Posey, like Mauer, is an MVP-winner, and despite just a 12-year career, has three World Series rings. He also caught three no-hitters and won Rookie of the Year. His case is different than Mauer's, so it'll be interesting to see how the voters handle Posey.

2028 ballot

Eligible first-year candidates:

Top new candidates:

Yadier Molina

Albert Pujols

Final year on the ballot:

Andy Pettitte

Pujols as a first-ballot Hall of Famer is pretty much a sure thing, but Molina should be a more interesting case. Unlike fellow catchers Mauer and Posey, he wasn't a heavy hitter. He had a few high-average/high OBP years, but was largely league average or below, and hit more than 20 homers in a season just once over his 19-year career. But the voters love a defensive catcher, and Molina was a very good one. He won nine Gold Gloves, including eight straight from 2008-2015. That could be enough to overcome questions about his hitting.

2029 ballot

First-year candidates known so far:

The cupboard is a little bare five years into the future. The 2024 season hasn't started yet, so unless a player has officially retired, we don't quite know who will have played their final games in 2023 and will therefore be eligible for the 2029 ballot.

But of the four who officially ended their careers in 2023, Cabrera is by far the standout. He's a no-doubt first-ballot Hall of Famer. Just like Hall of Famers Mariano Rivera and Chipper Jones did when they retired, Cabrera essentially went on a yearlong retirement tour during which many teams held pregame ceremonies and gave him special gifts. That's not the only reason he's going to be a Hall of Famer (he was a brilliant player), but regular-degular players don't get a farewell tour.