Hall of Famers Lisa Leslie, Nancy Lieberman chat about new Big3 season, memories of Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – FOX40’s Sean Cunningham talks to Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Nancy Lieberman and Lisa Leslie about being championship head coaches in the BIG3, the new season of the 3-on-3 basketball league, Lieberman’s days as an assistant coach with the Sacramento Kings, Leslie’s memories of competing in the WNBA against the Sacramento Monarchs and reflect on the season opener of the BIG3 in Oakland last Saturday.

