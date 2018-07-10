Hall of Famer: Warriors signing DeMarcus Cousins 'a little appalling to me'

Get off my lawn, said the NBA legend that played in the 1970's and 1980's.

As you might have expected, an all-time great isn't thrilled that the Warriors added DeMarcus Cousins, yet another All-Star.

Hall of Famer Julius Erving appeared on SiriusXM NBA Radio on Sunday and didn't hold back when asked about today's NBA stars joining forces to create Super Teams.

"It's somewhat appalling to me. I think the bottom rung of the league has no chance of getting to the top. I think parity in the NBA is healthy for the league, as it is for all professional sports leagues. The Super Teams, it's sort of like the Yankees back in the 50's, 60's, whatever. You know, they go out and get Reggie Jackson, the get Dave Winfield or whatever, they they win a championship. Well, it was theirs to lose because the were the only Super Team doing that, and had a dynasty. And now we see it in basketball," Erving said. "For Golden State to get Boogie and you already got four guys are are Top 20 in the league, now you've got five who are Top 20 in the league, Top 25 in the league at worst, it's a little appalling to me. I think something needs to be adjusted."

Erving played five seasons in the ABA and 11 seasons for the 76ers in the NBA. He won two ABA championships and one NBA title. He was inducted into Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame in 1993.

