Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe reveals 2016 prostate cancer diagnosis, says he 'cancer-free' now

Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe revealed on Fox NFL Sunday that he had prostate cancer in 2016 and fought it privately.

The eight-time Pro Bowler with the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens told his colleagues that the early detection "possibly saved my life," and that he had to undergo treatment.

"I am cancer-free right now," Sharpe, 54, said. "I feel so good."

He spoke in partnership with Talk That Talk, a healthcare campaign created by Janssen to address disparities in prostate cancer and encourage these conversations, especially within the Black community.

Prostate cancer is one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers in Black men, according to the CDC.

Sharpe also said his family history of cancer was another reason he felt he needed to get screened early.

