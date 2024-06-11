Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe locks in multi-year deal with ESPN

Today (June 11), ESPN has secured a multi-year contract with Pro Football Hall of Famer and three-time Super Bowl champion Shannon Sharpe. The move solidified his role on "First Take," the network's flagship morning debate show, and will see Sharpe continuing work alongside Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim. ESPN also confirmed that Sharpe's role will expand to other programs in the future.

“Shannon Sharpe has been an incredible addition to the 'First Take' team, enhancing the show’s dynamic with his engaging presence and insightful commentary,” said ESPN’s Head of Event & Studio Production David Roberts in an official press release. “Shannon’s chemistry with Stephen A. Smith has elevated our debates and been another key reason 'First Take' is the premier destination for morning sports discussion.”

Added Sharpe, "Being a part of this family has been a blessing. Everything about this relationship with ESPN, Stephen A., and ‘First Take,’ has been tremendous. I look forward to expanding my role and showing more of the world what I have to offer. The show goes on!”

In addition to his work on "First Take," fans can check out Sharpe on "Club Shay Shay" and "Nightcap," the latter of which he hosts alongside Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson and Gilbert Arenas. As REVOLT previously reported, "Club Shay Shay" received plenty of attention after comedian Katt Williams made a fiery appearance back in January. Since then, 21 Savage, Usher, Mo'Nique, Terry Crews, GloRilla, Amanda Seales, Ray J, and more have become guests on the hit show.

Back in 2016, Sharpe joined Skip Bayless as a commentator on "Undisputed," a post that he held until his resignation in 2023. “I’ll never forget what you did for me. All I ask is when you lay your head on your pillow at night, know I gave you everything I had,” he told his former co-host on his last day with the Fox Sports series.

