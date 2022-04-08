Hall of Famer Rayfield Wright dies at 76

Former Cowboys offensive lineman Rayfield Wright died Thursday. He was 76.

His wife, Di, told the Pro Football Hall of Fame that Wright was hospitalized for several days following a severe seizure.

“Rayfield Wright was the epitome of what it takes to be a Hall of Famer,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a statement. “His grit, his agility, his passion, his charisma and his love for football, the community and his family always shined through. The original ‘Big Cat’ helped shape the future of the Dallas Cowboys through his illustrious 13-year playing career. Rayfield was a champion on and off the field. He remained an important part of the Cowboys family long after his playing days ended, and he will be deeply missed. Our love and support go out to his wife, Di, and the entire Wright family.”

Wright earned induction into the Hall of Fame in 2006.

He appeared in 188 games, including the postseason, during his 13 seasons with the Cowboys. Wright earned two Super Bowl rings and three times was first-team All-Pro (1971-73). He played in six consecutive Pro Bowls (1971-76).

Wright was one of the first-team offensive tackles on the NFL’s all-decade team of the 1970s.

That after not making his high school’s football team until his senior season. At Fort Valley State College, Wright participated in three sports. He played tight end, safety, defensive end and punted for the football team (earning All-Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honors), ran a 50-second 440-yard dash in track and became an NBA prospect in basketball.

But he became a star playing football with the Cowboys.

