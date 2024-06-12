Hall of Famer Jerry West, who won two titles with Warriors, dies at 86

Hall of Famer Jerry West, who won two titles with Warriors, dies at 86 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Jerry West, the Hall of Fame player who won two NBA titles with the Warriors, died Wednesday at the age of 86.

The Los Angeles Clippers announced that West died peacefully at his home.

West was an NBA MVP, a champion, a gold medalist and the inspiration behind the league's iconic logo. He began his historic pro basketball career in 1960 and influenced the game of basketball for eight decades, winning nine championships as a player, scout, coach, executive and consultant.

The Los Angeles Lakers selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 1960 NBA Draft, and he spent his entire Hall of Fame playing career with the purple and gold.

In 932 games through 14 seasons, West averaged 27 points on 47.4-percent shooting, with 5.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists.

A 14-time NBA All-Star, 12-time All-NBA selection and five-time All-Defensive selection -- West's impact with beyond the accolades.

This story will be updated.