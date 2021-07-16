Hall of Famer: Jaycee Horn will have Jalen Ramsey-type impact on Panthers defense

Jalen Ramsey is the best outside cornerback in the NFL today. He’s the standard by which all other corners are judged by – and it’s a high one.

Playing the most difficult position in football comes with a hell of a learning curve. Even Ramsey had some issues in his rookie season before he grew into the elite defender we see today. However, true talent will usually rise to the top. The Carolina Panthers are hoping they have a similar lockdown cornerback in the making in first-round pick Jaycee Horn.

Expectations for Horn are high, as is the hype. Hall of Fame running back Ladainian Tomlinson thinks that Horn will have a Jalen Ramsey-type impact on Carolina’s defense.

Jaycee Horn is Year 1 ready 😤 pic.twitter.com/Z7MqKgBmnY — PFF (@PFF) July 15, 2021

There’s no excuse for passing on a potential franchise quarterback in the draft without an established starter. However, if Horn does develop into another Ramsey-level corner, it will take a lot of the sting out – even if Justin Fields goes onto become a star for the Bears.