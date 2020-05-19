Only 20 players in the history of the NHL have scored 600 goals and one of them is chiming in on Alex Ovechkin's quest to catch Wayne Gretzky's goal record. Hall of Famer Jari Kurri was the subject of NHL.com's "Five Questions" column on Tuesday and was asked if he felt Ovechkin could surpass Gretzky. While he said he thought Ovechkin can do it, he also mentioned he would be surprised if he got there.

"It's still a long way to go," Kurri said. "He can do it if he stays motivated, stays healthy and all those things. He's the main man to do it, I don't see anybody else behind him doing it. I will be very surprised if he does it."

Kurri scored 601 goals and 1,398 points in his NHL career. He played for several years with Gretzky both in Edmonton and Los Angeles.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE CAPITALS TALK PODCAST

As exciting as it is to talk about Ovechkin chasing Gretzky, Kurri is certainly right in that Ovechkin still has a long way to go before he can catch him. Ovechkin currently has 706 goals while Gretzky's record stands at 894. Even if Ovechkin can continue scoring 50 goals a season, which would be incredible given his age, it would still take him four seasons to get there.

"If he does, it will be great for hockey, but we have to see and wait," Kurri said. "There's still a long way to go, but it's amazing numbers he puts up year after year. It's amazing the way he scores night after night and opposing teams can't stop him."

Stay connected to the Capitals and Wizards with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE CAPITALS NEWS:

Hall of Famer Jari Kurri would be surprised if Alex Ovechkin caught Wayne Gretzky's goal record originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington