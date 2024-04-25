Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce to announce the Rams’ Day 2 picks

No stranger to the second day of the NFL draft, Rams legend and Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce returns to the league’s annual selection ceremony to announce Los Angeles’ Day two picks.

The league announced on Thursday that Bruce will announce Picks 52 and 83, with Troy Vincent announcing the 99th overall pick for the Rams.

Back in 1994, Bruce was the Rams’ second-round pick. Coming out of the University of Memphis, Bruce served the franchise for 14 years, winning Super Bowl XXXIV as a member of the Greatest Show on Turf.

For Day 2, here are the NFL Legends and active players who will announce picks at the 2024 NFL Draft pic.twitter.com/sKxhdJlmPJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 25, 2024

Bruce would be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020 and his number 80 jersey is retired by the franchise.

On April 26th, Bruce will usher in the next members of the Rams, announcing the franchises’ picks in Detroit.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire