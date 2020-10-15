How 49ers legend Fred Dean developed his uncommon quickness, strength

How 49ers legend Dean developed uncommon quickness, strength originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
- Former 49ers defensive end Fred Dean, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, passed away Wednesday night. He was 68. This profile written by Matt Maiocco was originally published in the 2008 Hall of Fame Yearbook. It is reprinted here with permission from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
At the edge of the woods near his home in Ruston, Louisiana, Fred Dean’s eyes follow a rabbit bounding effortlessly in the grass.
The image makes Dean reflect to a different time – a time in which he would have considered the sight of a wild hare racing through a field as a challenge. And that rabbit would not have a chance against Dean’s uncommon quickness.
Around the time Dean was capturing rabbits with his bare hands, the teenager also unwittingly developed another physical trait that would serve him well in his professional life.
Dean worked hoisting 24-foot sections of cumbersome pulp wood onto trucks destined for the mill. The real world was his weight room. He lifted trees, hauled hay, rolled 500-pound barrels of tar for roofing jobs ... and he chased rabbits.
“That was my means of working out,” Dean said. “You’d never think it was actually building you up for life.”
Dean traded rabbits for quarterbacks. Instead of lifting trees and bales of hay, he started pushing around offensive linemen – or any unlucky blocker assigned to stand in his way.
Dean was selected to four Pro Bowls – two apiece in the AFC with the San Diego Chargers and in the NFC with the 49ers. Throughout his 141-game NFL career, Dean was recognized as one of the game’s most-feared pass-rushers with a nearly unblockable combination of strength and finesse.
The late Bill Walsh, a Hall of Fame coach, believed Dean pushed the 49ers over the top to become Super Bowl champions in 1981.
Dean takes his place among the all-time greats with his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2008.
The 49ers family is heartbroken to learn of the passing of one of the game's all-time greats, Fred Dean.— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 15, 2020
He was elected in his 18th year of eligibility. But Dean said the wait was not excruciating for him because he never gave it much thought.
“I never anticipated the Hall of Fame,” Dean said. “I never once said I’d go to the Hall of Fame. Everybody around me was saying it, but it wasn’t part of my lifestyle. I wouldn’t boast about the things I did.
“I played football for the love of it. And people who kept telling me that I’d be going to the Hall of Fame would watch football for the love of it, and they have their opinions.”
Finally, those opinions have turned to reality.
Perhaps the boost Dean needed to be considered for the highest individual honor in football came when he changed supporting casts and had coaches who maximized his unique skills.
The 49ers were viewed as a team on the rise in 1981. A brash young owner, Eddie DeBartolo, placed a cutting-edge coach, Walsh, in charge of an organization-wide transformation.
But with a developing Joe Montana at quarterback and three rookies in the defensive backfield, many believed the 49ers were at least a year away from being a true challenger to the dynastic Dallas Cowboys, who represented the NFC in three of the previous six Super Bowls.
Coincidentally, the Cowboys were the first to witness the transformation of the 49ers.
Walsh, in just his third season on the job, made one of the shrewdest moves of his coaching career. Five games into the 1981 season, Walsh pulled the trigger on a trade that would help change the aura surrounding a downtrodden organization.
The 49ers sent two draft picks to the Chargers to acquire Dean, already an established star in the league. He unofficially recorded 15.5 sacks in 1978 with the Chargers, who selected him in the second round of the 1975 draft.
“I knew the day Coach Walsh came in and said we got Fred Dean that we were going to have a special season,” said longtime 49ers defensive assistant coach Bill McPherson. “This guy was something special. I think he really put us on the map.”
Dean showed up on the 49ers’ practice field just three days before a much-anticipated game against the Cowboys. There was finally some energy around the 49ers. A rare sellout crowd at Candlestick Park jammed through the turnstiles for the home team’s first big test of the season.
“To me, that game was my Super Bowl,” Dean said. “Coach Walsh said he was going to ease me into the game. As it turned out, I played almost the whole game and I had a very good day.”
Dean had a Hall of Fame day.
He was so dominant early in the game that Walsh and defensive coordinator Chuck Studley could not bring themselves to remove Dean from the action. Dean’s extraordinary play was contagious. He recorded three sacks of Cowboys quarterback Danny White, while forcing two hurried passes and batting down two passes at the line of scrimmage.
The 49ers were not just competitive against the team favored to steamroll through the NFC. The 49ers dominated the Cowboys in a coming-of-age 45-14 victory. And the crowds have not stopped coming to 49ers games since. Beginning with Dean’s first game in San Francisco, every 49ers home game entering the 2008 season has been declared a sellout.
“We didn’t know it at the time, but Fred Dean turned it around,” Walsh recalled in a 2005 interview. “It all started with that first game. He did things that shocked everybody.”
Even on a team filled with emerging superstars, Dean stood out for his game-changing ability. Montana and defensive back Ronnie Lott would go on to be enshrined in Canton as first-ballot Hall of Famers, but Dean was viewed as the pivotal player in the 49ers’ march to their first Super Bowl.
Dean registered 12 sacks on the season and was chosen as the UPI NFC Defensive Player of the Year despite his late arrival with the 49ers. He proved defense could be just as exciting as Walsh’s soon-to-be-famed West Coast Offense, as signs and chants of “Dean-fense” emerged from the stands.
If the first meeting that season against the Cowboys was Dean’s personal Super Bowl, he did not have to wait long for the real thing.
The 49ers defeated the Cowboys again in the NFC Championship Game. The historical encounter was best remembered for Dwight Clark’s leaping catch of a Montana pass in the back of the end zone in the final minute of the 28-27 victory.
Two weeks later, the 49ers began their quest to be recognized as the team of the ‘80s with a 26-21 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl XVI. For good measure, Dean recorded a sack of quarterback Ken Anderson.
Dean took his game to an even-higher level in 1983 when he had a then-NFL-record six sacks in a 27-0 victory over the New Orleans Saints. Dean piled up a career-best 17.5 sacks that season.
“Fred was the best pure pass rusher I’ve ever seen to this day,” 49ers teammate Jim Stuckey said. “He had great technique and quickness. His speed was unparalleled in the league at that time.”
Dean’s impact on the game was immeasurable. He was the first of the situational pass rushers that would later become commonplace in the NFL. Seventy-seven of his 82 career starts came in his six seasons with the Chargers.
But as his starting assignments nearly disappeared with the 49ers, his impact on the game increased exponentially.
“Coach Walsh told me, ‘We have to keep Fred fresh in the second half and in the fourth quarter, particularly,” McPherson said. “He was a big factor in a bunch of games. I’ve never seen opposing linemen turn away from the huddle to look to see when Fred was coming onto the field. He could dominate a game.”
Former teammate Keena Turner likened Dean to a baseball closer.
“If we were trying to protect a lead or we were close behind, Deano in the fourth quarter was a machine,” Turner said.
Dean said he felt restricted in the Chargers’ defensive scheme, which placed its emphasis on stopping the run. But there was little doubt what the 49ers expected of Dean from the moment he arrived.
“I always knew I had the skills as a pass-rusher,” said Dean, who played collegiately at Louisiana Tech in his hometown of Ruston.
“Coach Walsh said he always liked my stop of play. He told me I’d be able to rush the passer, and that he’d use me on third downs. That’s how it all started, but he didn’t just use me on third downs. It was a great feeling because of the coaches I had – Bill McPherson, George Seifert, Chuck Studley and Ray Rhodes. They were very good at what they did, and they allowed a certain amount of freedom.”
Dean thrived in the 49ers’ 3-4 scheme. He was slotted into a position called “elephant” that was invented for his unique skills. His job description was simple: make life miserable for the quarterback.
“We’d line him up on the right side or the left side,” McPherson said. “We had him stand up sometimes; we’d have him down sometimes. We’d even line him up at linebacker inside and have him blitz. Almost all of the offensive tackles in the league had a problem with him.”
The 49ers won two Super Bowl titles in Dean’s five seasons with the club.
Frederic Rudolph Dean was a shy, timid youngster. He did not start any fights, but he ended a few. Once, he witnessed some older, bigger students teasing his cousin. He asked the boys to stop.
“That’s when it happened,” Dean said. “I wasn’t bad. But I wouldn’t let bad people mess with me. Or if my friends had problems, I’d step in and deal with it. I was good at dealing with it.”
Coach Robert Smith noticed Dean’s raw strength and aggression as a ninth-grader at Lincoln High School. He encouraged Dean to go out for football, telling him to “take some of that to the field.”
Dean was an immediate success in football, but he was not going to play football after he moved to Ruston High in 1970 after integration. Smith was an assistant coach at Ruston. He talked Dean into continuing to play football, rather than take a job at a wrecking yard.
The game came naturally to Dean, who developed attributes that would serve him well on the football field with years of hard labor to earn a few bucks.
At first, Dean required help to get pulp wood onto the trucks. Pulp wood consists of trees too knotted or damaged to become lumber. When Dean was young, there was no machinery used to load the trees onto the trucks. It was all done using manpower.
His uncle got him started. He would push the trees up onto his shoulders. Dean would steady it and use every fiber of determination to leverage the wood onto the truck. He struggled with the task for a while, but soon the heavy lifting became simple.
“Physically, I was stronger than I knew,” said Dean, who weighed approximately 200 pounds in high school.
Smith recalls a time when three of the bigger players on the football team got together and planned to stuff Dean into a garbage can as a prank. Smith made a point to stick around and watch the ill-advised stunt, anticipating it might turn into a memorable event.
“The next thing you know, there were three boys in the garbage can and Fred was not one of them,” Smith said, laughing. “Nobody could handle him.”
Although Dean was listed at 6-foot-3, 230 pounds throughout his professional career, teammates and rivals alike marveled at his strength. He would often make wagers with some of the younger, larger 49ers teammates to see who could bench-press more weight. Because Dean was rarely seen in the weight room, he did not have difficulty finding takers.
“He always took their money,” McPherson said. “I never saw him lose.”
And as for his legendary quickness, not even rabbits in his hometown were safe.
“They’re not that fast,” Dean said. “But they dip and they dodge. They’d run around in a circle, so you’d have to use angles to cut them off.”
And when Dean got his hands on a rabbit, just like quarterbacks, he was not going to let go.
“They’re tasty,” he said.
He was talking about rabbits, but he might have said the same thing about quarterbacks – the prey that gave him sustenance to reach the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
