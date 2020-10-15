How 49ers legend Fred Dean developed his uncommon quickness, strength

How 49ers legend Dean developed uncommon quickness, strength originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Former 49ers defensive end Fred Dean, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, passed away Wednesday night. He was 68. This profile written by Matt Maiocco was originally published in the 2008 Hall of Fame Yearbook. It is reprinted here with permission from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

At the edge of the woods near his home in Ruston, Louisiana, Fred Dean’s eyes follow a rabbit bounding effortlessly in the grass.

The image makes Dean reflect to a different time – a time in which he would have considered the sight of a wild hare racing through a field as a challenge. And that rabbit would not have a chance against Dean’s uncommon quickness.

Around the time Dean was capturing rabbits with his bare hands, the teenager also unwittingly developed another physical trait that would serve him well in his professional life.

Dean worked hoisting 24-foot sections of cumbersome pulp wood onto trucks destined for the mill. The real world was his weight room. He lifted trees, hauled hay, rolled 500-pound barrels of tar for roofing jobs ... and he chased rabbits.

“That was my means of working out,” Dean said. “You’d never think it was actually building you up for life.”

Dean traded rabbits for quarterbacks. Instead of lifting trees and bales of hay, he started pushing around offensive linemen – or any unlucky blocker assigned to stand in his way.

Dean was selected to four Pro Bowls – two apiece in the AFC with the San Diego Chargers and in the NFC with the 49ers. Throughout his 141-game NFL career, Dean was recognized as one of the game’s most-feared pass-rushers with a nearly unblockable combination of strength and finesse.

The late Bill Walsh, a Hall of Fame coach, believed Dean pushed the 49ers over the top to become Super Bowl champions in 1981.

Dean takes his place among the all-time greats with his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2008.

The 49ers family is heartbroken to learn of the passing of one of the game's all-time greats, Fred Dean. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 15, 2020

He was elected in his 18th year of eligibility. But Dean said the wait was not excruciating for him because he never gave it much thought.

“I never anticipated the Hall of Fame,” Dean said. “I never once said I’d go to the Hall of Fame. Everybody around me was saying it, but it wasn’t part of my lifestyle. I wouldn’t boast about the things I did.

“I played football for the love of it. And people who kept telling me that I’d be going to the Hall of Fame would watch football for the love of it, and they have their opinions.”

Finally, those opinions have turned to reality.

Perhaps the boost Dean needed to be considered for the highest individual honor in football came when he changed supporting casts and had coaches who maximized his unique skills.

The 49ers were viewed as a team on the rise in 1981. A brash young owner, Eddie DeBartolo, placed a cutting-edge coach, Walsh, in charge of an organization-wide transformation.

But with a developing Joe Montana at quarterback and three rookies in the defensive backfield, many believed the 49ers were at least a year away from being a true challenger to the dynastic Dallas Cowboys, who represented the NFC in three of the previous six Super Bowls.

Coincidentally, the Cowboys were the first to witness the transformation of the 49ers.

Walsh, in just his third season on the job, made one of the shrewdest moves of his coaching career. Five games into the 1981 season, Walsh pulled the trigger on a trade that would help change the aura surrounding a downtrodden organization.

The 49ers sent two draft picks to the Chargers to acquire Dean, already an established star in the league. He unofficially recorded 15.5 sacks in 1978 with the Chargers, who selected him in the second round of the 1975 draft.

“I knew the day Coach Walsh came in and said we got Fred Dean that we were going to have a special season,” said longtime 49ers defensive assistant coach Bill McPherson. “This guy was something special. I think he really put us on the map.”

Dean showed up on the 49ers’ practice field just three days before a much-anticipated game against the Cowboys. There was finally some energy around the 49ers. A rare sellout crowd at Candlestick Park jammed through the turnstiles for the home team’s first big test of the season.

“To me, that game was my Super Bowl,” Dean said. “Coach Walsh said he was going to ease me into the game. As it turned out, I played almost the whole game and I had a very good day.”

