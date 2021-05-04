  • Oops!
Hall of Famer and Fox analyst Terry Bradshaw calls Aaron Rodgers 'weak' over Packers drama

Scott Gleeson, USA TODAY
·2 min read
Hall of Fame quarterback and Fox analyst Terry Bradshaw criticized Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for how he's handling things with the franchise that drafted him.

"Him being that upset shows me how weak he is," Bradshaw told WFAN's Moose and Maggie in an interview on Monday. "Who the hell cares who you draft? I mean, he’s a three-time MVP in the league and he’s worried about this guy they drafted last year at number one? ... And for him to be upset, my God, I don’t understand that."

Rodgers, the reigning NFL MVP, expressed disinterest in returning next season to several members of the Packers organization during the NFL draft last week and one report claimed Rodgers would only return if GM Brian Gutenkunst was removed. The ongoing contentious relationship began when the Packers selected quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 draft – shortly before Rodgers' eventual MVP campaign.

Terry Bradshaw is an analyst for Fox.

Bradshaw, a four-time Super Bowl winner and former MVP himself, said he reacted differently in a similar situation in his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1970-1983.

"Pittsburgh drafted Mark Malone No. 1, Cliff Stoudt in the third or fourth round – I had them coming at me from all angles," Bradshaw said. "I embraced it because when we went to practice, I wasn't worried about those guys. They didn't scare me a bit. So I don't understand why he's so upset at Green Bay."

Bradshaw has an idea of the what the Packers should do.

"Here’s what I would do: I wouldn’t budge. Let him gripe. Let him cry. Retire. You are (37). Go ahead and retire. See you later. I’m really strong about stuff like that. It just makes him look weak. How dare you draft somebody?"

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Terry Bradshaw calls Aaron Rodgers 'weak' over Packers drama

