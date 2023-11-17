Pro Football Hall of Famer Cris Carter has joined the Florida Atlantic University football staff. Carter, who played for the Eagles, Vikings and Dolphins during his 16-season NFL career, will be the Owls' Executive Director of Player Engagement, reporting to head coach Tom Herman."We are thrilled and very excited to welcome Cris Carter to the Florida Atlantic football family," Herman said. "His knowledge and experience will help our program immensely through mentoring our players, providing an NFL mindset and logic to decision making, and also making a huge impact on our #TriCountyTakeover recruiting."

Inductee Cris Carter poses with his bust during the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday, Aug. 3, 2013, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Carter was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013 after retiring in 2002 with 13,899 yards on 1,101 receptions, and 130 touchdowns. He was a consensus All-American following his junior season at Ohio State and a two-sport high school athlete with scholarships to play both football and basketball. Unlike his brother, Butch, a basketball star at Indiana and in the NBA, Cris stuck with football.The longtime Boca Raton resident also has been doing work in television since retiring from playing.

More: Did Barstool Sports broadcaster cross line by goading FAU players to fulfill his bets?

Among those praising the hiring of Carter was Colorado football coach Deion Sanders."Cris Carter was a player/coach when he played in the NFL and has always had an affinity to teach and reach young men wherever they were," Sanders said. "FAU landed a tremendous coach in Coach Carter but a better man."

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Hall of Famer Cris Carter joining FAU football program as Director of Player Engagement