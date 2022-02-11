How Hall of Famer Bryant Young made impression on Patrick Willis

Patrick Willis and Bryant Young didn’t spend a ton of time playing on the same team, but their one season together was enough for the 14-year veteran defensive lineman to make an impression on the rookie linebacker.

Willis in November joined the Candlestick Chronicles podcast and talked about his one year with Young, who retired following the 2007 season. While the former 49ers linebacker talked about some of the off-field wisdom Young imparted, there was an on-field ‘welcome to the NFL’ moment that also sticks out when Willis recounts his rookie year.

“The one play in particular that I do remember,” Willis said. “We were playing against the St. Louis Rams, and we were playing them at home, and I’ll never forget B.Y. had done a club – he had this powerful club move that he would do where he would step-step and club you – and man I saw him hit an offensive guard and just complete de-cleat him. Like a bowling ball and a bowling pin and you see a bowling pin fall over? That’s what he did to him. And I’ll never forget saying to myself, ‘Holy (expletive), man! These are grown men. These are grown men out here.’ That’s what I was thinking in my head, and I’m glad I’m on his side.”

The play in particular Willis remembered came during a tremendous performance from Young. That home game vs. the Rams in 2007 came in Week 11. San Francisco lost 13-9, but Young put up four tackles, two tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, three QB hits and a pass breakup.

That was Young’s Age 35 season, but he was still a force on the interior. He had 6.5 sacks that year to go along with seven tackles for loss and 12 QB hits.

Willis had a great year of his own as a rookie, earning a Defensive Rookie of the Year award, a First-Team All-Pro nod and a trip to the Pro Bowl thanks in part to the play of the defensive line in front of him.

Now the two could wind up being teammates again in Canton. Young was inducted as part of the 2022 class. Willis was a finalist, but missed out on being inducted alongside his former teammate. It feels like a matter of ‘when’ not ‘if’ that Willis will wear a gold jacket alongside the teammate who welcomed him to the NFL.

List