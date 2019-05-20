Hall of Fame writers rank Jay Cutler behind Brandon Marshall on all-time Bears list

Lorin Cox
NBC Sports Chicago
Hall of Fame writers Dan Pompei and Don Pierson are ranking the top 100 Bears of all-time, and their list begins with a controversy involving Jay Cutler and Brandon Marshall.

Hall of Fame writers rank Jay Cutler behind Brandon Marshall on all-time Bears list

Hall of Fame writers Dan Pompei and Don Pierson are ranking the top 100 Bears of all-time, and their list begins with a controversy involving Jay Cutler and Brandon Marshall.

Hall of Fame writers rank Jay Cutler behind Brandon Marshall on all-time Bears list originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

The summer days of the offseason are prime ranking season, and the Bears official website is entering the mix as part of the team's 100th season celebration.

Hall of Fame writers Dan Pompei and Don Pierson ranked the top 100 players in franchise history for their upcoming centennial scrapbook, and Monday the team released the first 25 names on the list.

The biggest standout was quarterback Jay Cutler, who ranked 85th.

Plenty of Hall of Famers should rank above the Bears' all-time leading passer, but 84 is quite a few.

It's hard to compare a modern quarterback to players from previous decades, like 82nd-ranked George Blanda, but Cutler even came in behind the likes of wide receivers Brandon Marshall and Alshon Jeffery, neither of whom spent more than five years in Chicago.

Third-year safety Eddie Jackson also made an appearance at 96 on the list, and beloved former long snapper Patrick Mannelly started off the list at 100.

